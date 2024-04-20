Not 'The Onion': New Guinea Academics Say Cannibals Would Be Offended By Biden's Tale Of Uncle Being Eaten

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Academics from Papua New Guinea say that the actual cannibals who live there would be extremely offended by Joe Biden’s made up story of his uncle being eaten by them during World War Two because they “wouldn’t just eat any white men that fell from the sky.”

As we highlighted earlier this week, Biden twice told the completely made up story as a way of attacking Donald Trump.

In reality his uncle wasn’t a reconnaissance pilot, wasn’t shot down over Papua New Guinea and definitely wasn’t eaten by cannibals.

It didn’t prevent the White House Press Secretary from calling doing her best to avoid admitting it was all lies, and calling it a “very proud” moment for Biden, before repeating the lie about Trump calling dead US veterans ‘losers’.

Press Secretary does her best to avoid admitting that Biden’s story about his uncle being shot down and eaten by cannibals was total made up horse shit. Then repeats the lie that Trump called fallen veterans ‘losers’pic.twitter.com/Kl9sv4sDMf — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 18, 2024

The story gets more ridiculous, however.

The Guardian now reports that outraged Papua New Guinea academics have blasted Biden’s tale as “unacceptable” and “very offensive.”

‘Lost for words’: Joe Biden’s tale about cannibals bemuses Papua New Guinea residents https://t.co/bYFg7KAgg5 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) April 19, 2024

Michael Kabuni, a political science lecturer at the University of Papua New Guinea, explained that cannibalism was historically practiced by some communities only in very specific contexts, such as after the death of a revered community member.

Kabuni noted that the native people only ever engaged in cannibalism as a sign of respect and that locals “wouldn’t just eat any white men that fell from the sky.”

“Taking it out of context, and implying that your [uncle] jumps out of the plane and somehow we think it’s a good meal is unacceptable,” Kabuni urged.

Allan Bird, governor of Papua New Guinea’s province of East Sepik, said he found Biden’s story “hilarious” and was “lost for words.”

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.