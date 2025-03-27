"Not Today, Satan!": Ex-FBI Agent Finds Possible ATF Honeypot Website Operation Selling Glock Switches

Ex-FBI agent and federal whistleblower Kyle Seraphin has uncovered a fake Polymer80 website selling illegal Glock Switches (devices that convert pistols into machine guns), which he describes as a likely honeypot operation set up by the ATF.

"Have you ever wanted to buy an illegal MACHINE Gun DIRECTLY from @ATFHQ ?" Seraphin wrote on X.

QUESTION: Have you ever wanted to buy an illegal MACHINE Gun DIRECTLY from @ATFHQ ?



Now you can!



Check out this website, cleverly disguised as Polymer80's with... Glock Switches right up front. NICE, one Feds😂



(Not TODAY, Satan!) pic.twitter.com/daTlBwDtJh — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) March 27, 2025

If this is a honeypot operation run by the federal government—whether the ATF or another agency—its web developers should refine the website's rough appearance; it looks rushed and clumsily mimics the now-defunct Polymer80 site. Notice how "Glock Switch" product is number one on the list, which tells you all you need to know about intentions here: entrapment.

Data from the Internet Archive website shows a snapshot of the original Polymer80 website from Jan. 2018. Notice the vast differences between the two websites. Plus, Polymer80 - now bankrupted - wasn't in the business of selling switches; in fact, they sold 80% lower for AR platforms and pistols. Also URLs are different...

To the feds who are likely running the honeypot operation—tell your 23-year-old web devs from India to do better.