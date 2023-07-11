Not Weaponized? Biden DOJ Indicts Whistleblower Prepared To Testify Against 1st Family

An Israeli whistleblower was indicted by the Biden administration days after detailing extraordinary allegations against the Biden family.

Dr. Gal Luft, the "missing witness" from the Biden corruption investigation, told the NY Post last week that he was arrested in Cyprus to stop him from testifying in front of the House Oversight Committee that the Biden family received payments from individuals linked to Chinese military intelligence, and that they had an FBI mole who shared classified information with the Biden benefactors from the China-controlled energy company CEFC.

“I told the DOJ that Hunter was associated with a very senior retired FBI official who had a distinct physical characteristic—he had one eye,” Luft said.

That FBI official is widely believed to be former FBI Director Louis Freeh, who gave $100,000 to a trust for two of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s grandchildren in 2016 shortly before telling Hunter, “I would be delighted to do future work with you.”

Now, Biden's DOJ has charged Luft with failing to register under the Foreign Agents Act (FARA), as well as Iranian sanctions violations. He's alleged to have conspired with others to act in China’s interest, including recruiting and paying a former high ranking U.S. government official to support policies beneficial to China.

One of the charges against Gal Luft is for foreign agent violations. Same charge the Hunter Biden was investigated for but which federal prosecutors declined to bring. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 10, 2023

Luft was also charged with conspiracy to illegally sell weapons to Chinese individuals and companies, as well as aerial bombs and rockets to the UAE, Chinese weapons to Kenya, and Iranian oil to other countries in violation of sanctions.

He was initially arrested Feb. 17 in Cyprus, but fled after being released on bail. He faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted.

I've been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the US.



The US, claiming I'm an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren't tragic.



I've never been an arms dealer.



DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe,Jim&Hunter Biden.



Shall I name names? — Gal Luft (@GalLuft) February 19, 2023

"As alleged, the defendant engaged in multiple schemes to evade sanctions and laws intended to protect our national security," said FBI Acting Assistant Director in Charge, Christie m. Curtis.

As the Epoch Times notes;

Mr. Luft had been an advisor to CEFC China Energy, and told FBI prosecutors in Brussels in 2019 that CEFC had given Mr. Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden monthly payments of $100,000 and $65,000 in exchange for using their names to promote Chinese business interests, according to the Post.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said on Fox News recently that Mr. Luft should have the opportunity to testify on this case before Congress.

“He’s an important witness,” Mr. Johnson said.

Is DOJ trying to silence Dr. Gal Luft from publicly exposing Biden family corruption?



The American people deserve the truth and Dr. Luft must have the chance to testify before Congress. pic.twitter.com/7bTv6R8inE — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 9, 2023

House Republicans have been probing the financial dealings of the Biden family amid allegations cited by House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer that Mr. Hunter Biden received at least $15 million from foreign nationals.

The House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith says Mr. Hunter Biden is alleged to have received more than $17 million from sources in Ukraine, Romania, and China.

Luft almost certainly has insight into what CEFC wanted from Biden. He traveled frequently with CEFC’s Patrick Ho, who Hunter represented as part of his bribery case. CEFC’s Ye Jianping (Hunter’s paymaster) was a trustee at Luft’s think tank. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 10, 2023

Earlier this year, an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower came forth with allegations of government abuse from the Justice Department and IRS, showing preferential treatment for the U.S. President’s son.

Apparently *everyone* involved in the Biden family's foreign dealings was a criminal except the Bidens themselves. Funny how that works. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 10, 2023

U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland have denied these claims.

Mr. Hunter Biden is also involved in an ongoing lawsuit and countersuit involving the laptop he abandoned in a Delaware computer repair shop.

John Paul Mac Isaac, the repairman, sued Mr. Hunter Biden last year for $1.5 million in damages, alleging defamation.

Mr. Mac Isaac says Mr. Hunter Biden’s claims that the laptop had been stolen or hacked included a narrative that Mr. Mac Isaac was party to a Russian disinformation campaign.

And of course, look at who's helping the Biden regime:

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough laughs at Rep. James Comer for losing the FBI's informant in the Biden's family alleged “influence peddling." #BidenCrimeFamily #Whistleblower #Politics pic.twitter.com/oHqMkSHyd4 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 15, 2023