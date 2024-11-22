Notre Dame Apologizes After Telling Hockey Fans Not To Wear Green, Shamrocks, 'Fighting Irish'

Authored by Jennifer Kabbany via The College Fix,

Leaders of the University of Notre Dame’s hockey team have apologized for telling fans not to wear the color green, Shamrocks, the words “Fighting Irish,” and other imagery to its upcoming game abroad in Belfast, Ireland.

The advice was given despite the fact that the team had made special jerseys for the game next week that have the word “Irish” literally sprawled across the chest.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we posted guidelines on social media for fans wishing to express support for the team during its upcoming trip to Northern Ireland. The guidelines were not properly reviewed and should not have been posted,” reads the statement, posted Nov. 19. “Our game in Belfast is meant to bring people together and build bridges through sport, we apologize to fans and to the people of Northern Ireland for any confusion or offense.”

The apology came after controversy and criticism over the advice in the now-deleted X post.

Notre Dame Hockey



November 6th

Special ‘Irish’ jerseys released ahead of Belfast tour.



November 19th

Don’t wear special ‘Irish’ jerseys on Belfast tour. pic.twitter.com/CngxKuLsnJ — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) November 19, 2024

BBC reports:

In the original post on the Notre Dame Hockey account on X, the team offered guidelines and “a reminder to avoid our Irish symbolism, that may be deemed offensive to some, while out around town”. In an accompanying graphic, the team advised fans not to wear green clothes or anything with shamrocks, leprechauns or the Irish flag. It also said fans should not wear any clothes with the terms ‘Fighting Irish’ or ‘Irish’. …Their ice hockey team will face Boston University, Harvard and Merrimack College in the Friendship Four tournament in Belfast next week.

The situation was widely mocked, including by an Outkick reporter who wrote: “If it’s such a problem, maybe don’t pick a team called the Irish who are wearing special jerseys for the tournament which say ‘IRISH’ right across the front.”