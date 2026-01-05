Novak Djokovic Severs Ties With PTPA Players' Association He Co-Founded

Novak Djokovic just dropped a shocker in the world of professional tennis; he’s cutting ties with the very players’ association he helped create.

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, plays a shot against Yannick Hanfmann, of Germany, during the ATP250 tournament semifinal tennis match in Athens, Greece, Nov. 7, 2025. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo

The 24-time Grand Slam champion announced Sunday on X that he has stepped away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), saying his “values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization.”

I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization. — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2026

The move marks a dramatic turn for Djokovic, who once stood front and center promoting the PTPA as a new force to represent pro players outside the sport’s traditional structure.

From disruptor to dissenter

Djokovic and Canadian Vasek Pospisil unveiled the idea for the PTPA at the 2020 U.S. Open, aiming to build a players’ group that could function like a union, giving athletes a powerful, unified voice in a sport where players are independent contractors and tours operate separately.

The new organization was pitched as an alternative to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) councils - advocating for equal representation, better pay, and greater input in decisions that affect players’ careers.

In recent months, however, tensions have emerged behind the scenes.

Djokovic said his decision stems from “ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented within the organisation.”

Lawsuits, splits and strategy disputes

The PTPA grabbed headlines last year when it filed a sweeping class-action lawsuit in March against tennis’ governing bodies - including the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation, and the sport’s integrity unit - accusing them of “systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare,” RTE.ie reports.

Later, the four Grand Slam tournaments - the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open - were added as defendants, with Tennis Australia reaching a settlement.

Notably, Djokovic’s name was not on the legal filing when it went public - a sign of early distance between him and the group’s legal strategy. In March, Djokovic himself admitted he didn’t agree with parts of the lawsuit.

Reports surfaced late last year that internal disagreements intensified after the PTPA reached a separate deal with Tennis Australia — a move seen by some as undermining the unity of the lawsuit and the organization’s broader mission.

The PTPA’s official account on social media struck back at Djokovic’s departure, defending its mission and pushing back against what it called “misinformation” about the association’s work, though it did not directly single him out.

A statement from the PTPA. pic.twitter.com/WIlRInXDur — Professional Tennis Players Association (@ptpaplayers) January 5, 2026

With more than 500 members at its peak and backing from some top players, the PTPA had been trying to shake up tennis’ longstanding power structures and push for reforms.

What’s next for Djokovic?

Djokovic said he will now focus on his tennis, his family and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect his principles and integrity - language that suggests he’s closing the chapter on this particular fight.

The news comes just ahead of the Australian Open in January, where Djokovic is expected to compete as he chases more major titles even as this off-court drama unfolds, the Guardian reports.