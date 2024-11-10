Now Germany Has A Green Electricity Outage With Huge Consequences

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

No sun. No wind. Hello Germany, care to rethink your Green New Deal?

A Huge Green Outage

Welt Business (translated from German, paywalled) reports Now Germany is experiencing a green electricity outage – with huge consequences

“The foggy weather of the last few days has brought green electricity production to a virtual standstill. Not only have particularly climate-damaging power plants been brought into operation as a replacement for wind and solar power, but prices have also exploded. And all of this seems to be just a foretaste of winter.”

Dark Doldrums

H/T @hendrikotten3 @JulienReszka @cristoforestman @MichaelAArouet @hagentc

The Green Old Scare

The common sense approach is to replace coal with nuclear and natural gas.

Since we are decades behind on nuclear because of the “Green Old Scare”, the sensible option is to phase out coal for natural gas and then nuclear because of the lead times in building a nuclear plant.

Instead, Germany, with thanks to an idiotic decision dating to Chancellor Angela Merkel, chose to get rid of nuclear with no viable alternative.

When that failed, Germany had needed to import energy from France but also neighboring countries that produced energy with coal, and the dirtiest coal at that.

How stupid can you get?

Greens Trounced in Elections

Greens were hammered in the European Parliament elections, in French elections, and in three German state elections.

But did that change the policies of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyden?

Of course not!

Von Der Leyen Affirms Europe’s Leadership in Green Hydrogen Amid US Delays

Please note Von Der Leyen Affirms Europe’s Leadership in Green Hydrogen Amid US Delays

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in her speech at the Fourth Edition of the Renewable Hydrogen Summit, outlined Europe’s significant strides and continued leadership in the renewable hydrogen sector, contrasting sharply with the slower pace of progress in the United States. Addressing a virtual audience, von der Leyen highlighted that over the past year, Europe has finalized investment decisions on more than 2 gigawatts of renewable hydrogen projects—a substantial increase that quadruples the current installed capacity. The REPowerEU plan aims to produce 10 million tons of renewable hydrogen by 2030, supported by legislative mandates that require significant portions of hydrogen used in industry and transport to be renewable by the end of the decade. These targets are not merely aspirational but are binding, with Member States required to incorporate them into national law by May 2025.

More Green New Idiocy

That’s more Green New Idiocy from Von der Leydon who arrogantly assumes votes don’t matter.

July 7: France is Now Ungovernable Following a Pyrrhic Victory for the Left-Green Alliance

France is Now Ungovernable By refusing to cooperate with the Right, Macron instead has to cooperate with a Far Left plurality described above including Green policy that spawned the Yellow-Vest Protests that rocked Macron for months.

September 1: Far Right to Win First German State Election Since WWII

I am pleased to report the Greens crashed out in Thuringia, losing every seat.

In Saxony, the Greens managed 5.1 percent of the vote, barely meeting the 5.0 percent threshold, but lost 5 seats in parliament, dropping from 12 to 7.

September 22: SPD Barely Hangs On, Greens Crash in Brandenburg Germany State Election

In Brandenburg, the outgoing government narrowly lost its majority as the Greens collapsed and fell short of the 5% electoral threshold, losing all their seats.

It was nearly a total boot of the Greens in three state elections, but as they say, “two out of three ain’t bad.”

German Polls

Hoot of the Day

The ruling 3-way Traffic Light coalition is down to a combined 35 percent and FDP at 4.5 percent would be booted. So, call it 30 percent. Some coalition!

However, the only thing an election will do is shift the power from one very unstable coalition to another very unstable coalition.

The German Government Collapses, Chancellor Scholz Fired his Finance Minister

Please note my November 7 post, The German Government Collapses, Chancellor Scholz Fired his Finance Minister

The Traffic Light Coalition finally blew up. What’s ahead?

Unlike most in the US, I follow what’s going on in Europe, and it isn’t pretty to say the least.

All of the parties rule out an alliance with AfD and BSW. Combined, that is about 26 percent of the total.

The last Grand Coalition (SPD and Union) nearly collapsed and this go around a “grand” coalition might not even have a majority. Note: Union is CDU/CSU.

The German and French governments are both nonfunctional. Neither county has experienced this before.

Meanwhile, back in the US …

Please consider Why Trump Won the Election in One Clear Picture

Voters are angry everywhere, for obvious reasons, but few can figure out why.

The Brookings Institute Wonders Why Consumer Sentiment is So Bad, I Can Help

On November 5, I wrote The Brookings Institute Wonders Why Consumer Sentiment is So Bad, I Can Help

Dear Ursula

I can hardly wait until Greens and SPD are decimated in the next German Federal election. And we won’t have to wait long.

Best of all, Green New Stupidly will fly out the window when a mass of European countries tell the commission president to go to hell.