Ahead of a civil corruption trial in Manhattan, embattled longtime leader of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre, announced to board members that he would step down on Friday.

"With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA," LaPierre wrote in a statement published on social media platform X.

He said, "I've been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever."

The resignation, effective at the end of this month, is not part of a deal with New York's attorney general, Letitia James. "Longtime NRA executive and Head of General Operations Andrew Arulanandam will become the interim CEO & EVP of the NRA," the NRA said.

LaPierre submitted his resignation at a board meeting in Irving, Texas, citing "health reasons" as a significant driver in his decision.

This new turn of events is set to change the dynamics of the Manhattan trial, as James sought to remove LaPierre from his head role, which he has held since 1991.

Under LaPierre's leadership, the NRA became a powerful lobbying group for the Second Amendment. However, its various compromises on 2A issues has allowed Gun Owners of America (GOA), a 'no compromise' gun lobby group, to flourish in the shadows with a surge in new members and plowing millions of dollars into lobbying.

The NRA's most recent compromise was the Trump bump stock ban.

Law-abiding Americans are gravitating towards GOA, which will likely displace the NRA as the nation's premier gun rights group in the next several years in terms of spending on Capitol Hill and members.

The era of no compromise is only beginning.