NSA Promotes Anti-White Racism Among Employees, Leak Reveals

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

A leaked document from the National Security Agency (NSA) reveals advocacy of divisive racial and gender ideologies with a particular focus on white people, who are characterized as oppressive.

A copy of the NSA’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Glossary, published in May 2022, was recently obtained by The Daily Wire. The glossary defines 327 "social justice" terms and explicitly promotes Critical Race Theory (CRT) and LGBT ideologies.

It defines “settler colonialism” as enforcing codes of superiority such as “white supremacy.” Examples include “white European occupations of land in what is now the United States, Spain's settlements throughout Latin America, and the Apartheid government established by White Europeans in South Africa.”

“White fragility” is defined as a state in which “even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves [in white people].”

“These moves include the outward display of emotions such as anger, fear, and guilt, and behaviors such as argumentation, silence, and leaving the stress-inducing situation. These behaviors, in turn, function to reinstate white racial equilibrium. Racial stress results from an interruption to what is racially familiar,” the document says while citing Robin DiAngelo.

Ms. DiAngelo is the author of the book “White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism" and a later edition that is "Adapted for Young Adults.”

The term “racism (cultural)” is only defined in relation to white people or “whiteness,” which it claims is automatically deemed to be “better” or more “normal” than other racially defined groups.

“Racism (institutional)” creates “advantages for whites and oppression and disadvantage for people from groups classified as people of color.”

“Micro-invalidation” is the negation of the feelings or thoughts of a “person of color.” As an example, it says, “White individuals often ask Asian-Americans where they were born, conveying the message that they are perpetual foreigners in their own land.”

A “privileged group member” is said to be people belonging to the following groups—“Whites, men, owning class, upper-middle-class, heterosexuals, gentiles, Christians, non-disabled individuals.”

“Whiteness” is defined as a “broad social construction that embraces the white culture, history, ideology, racialization, expressions, experiences, epistemology, emotions, and behaviors, and reaps material political, economic, and structural benefits for those socially deemed white.”

Gender Terms, Focus on ‘Equity’

As for gender definitions, “ze” and “zir” are defined as “gender-neutral pronouns” to be used instead of his/her.

“Two-spirit” is a native American term used for people “who identify both as male and female,” which in the West would include lesbians, gays, bisexuals, or transgenders. A term called “demigender” is defined as having a “partial connection to one or more genders.”

One of the four “core” diversity-related work terms listed in the document is “equitable,” which it says is not the same as equality.

“Whereas equality means providing the same to all, equity means recognizing that we do not all start from the same place and must acknowledge and make adjustments to imbalances.”

Promoting equity involves identifying and overcoming “intentional and unintentional barriers arising from bias or systemic structures.”

In an X post on Nov. 15, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) confirmed the document's authenticity.

“Insane we have the NSA focused on training our intel analysts about white fragility, zi/zer, and countless other politicized terms no serious person uses," he said.

"Let’s get back to preventing terrorist attacks and countering China.”

Diversity Initiatives in Military

The Department of Defense (DoD) also has deployed diversity ideologies, with the Pentagon spending millions on these efforts.

For fiscal year 2022, the DoD requested $68 million in funding for its diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives. This jumped to $86.5 million for fiscal 2023. According to the budget request for the next fiscal year, the Biden administration has asked $114.7 million for diversity initiatives, which is a more than 32 percent jump from this year.

Combined, the total diversity funding for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 fiscal years comes to $269.2 million.

The $68 million in 2022 went for “training programs and diversity and inclusion initiatives,” with a portion of the funds going toward “unconscious bias diversity training.”

This year, the $86.5 million went to fund “equal opportunity employment, diversity and inclusion, and disability/reasonable accommodation programs.”

The $114.7 million for fiscal year 2024 is set aside for “furthering DEIA, and incorporating DEIA values, objectives, and considerations in how we do business and execute our missions.”

The DoD’s Strategic Management Plan for fiscal years 2022-26 mentions the inculcation of “DEIA principles across all DoD efforts” as a performance goal.

“To help gauge how well DEIA principles are inculcated across the DoD, the Department will measure the percentage of DEIA recommendations that are fully implemented out of those that are approved by DoD senior leadership,” the plan said.

In a February tweet, the DoD came under criticism for calling diversity in the military a “strategic imperative.”

On Jan. 31, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) introduced the “Restoring Military Focus Act,” which seeks to end the politicization of the Department of Defense and the “unnecessary progressive agenda” that undermines the American military, according to a Feb. 2 press release.

“The Pentagon's job is to develop our men and women in the Armed Forces into a united, lethal, and battle-ready force to defeat our enemies and defend our interests. It is not supposed to be a woke social engineering experiment wrapped in a uniform,” Mr. Roy said in a statement.

The Epoch Times reached out to the DoD and NSA for comment.