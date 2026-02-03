The Numbers Don't Lie... Again

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Stunning new statistics from Washington, D.C. showcase the ongoing triumph of President Trump’s law-and-order agenda. Year-to-date figures for 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 paint a picture of decisive victory over crime, with homicides plummeting 80%, robberies down 58%, burglaries reduced by 28%, motor vehicle thefts slashed 57%, and overall crime dropping 26%.

These numbers, highlighted in a recent Fox News segment, underscore how Trump’s aggressive crackdown is transforming the nation’s capital from a hotspot of disorder into a model of security.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s data, as displayed on Fox News, breaks it down clearly: homicides fell from 10 in early 2025 to just 2 in 2026 so far. Robberies dropped from 158 to 67, motor vehicle thefts from 381 to 162, and the total crime count from 1,880 to 1,385. While assaults with dangerous weapons saw a 33% uptick—from 52 to 69—the overwhelming trend is downward, proving that targeted enforcement yields results.

This early 2026 surge in safety builds directly on the monumental gains of 2025. As we previously highlighted, nationwide murder rates hit their lowest since 1900 last year, with homicides down 21%, carjackings 43%, and overdoses 20%.

The declines have come amid Trump’s federal interventions, including surges in law enforcement resources and operations like “Make D.C. Safe & Beautiful.” The U.S. Marshals Service arrested over 8,400 violent fugitives and seized 856 guns by year’s end, directly contributing to the plunge.

Experts attribute the continued momentum to Trump’s whole-of-government approach: deploying federal agents, securing borders to stem illegal alien crime, and empowering local police against the soft-on-crime policies that plagued Democrat-led cities.

As U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro noted recently, enhanced prosecutions and tougher enforcement have made crimes “prosecuted like never before,” with homicides down 60% and carjackings 68% by the end of 2025.

In contrast to the Biden-Harris era’s chaos—where D.C. saw homicide spikes and unchecked carjackings—Trump’s strategy has restored order. Operations like the one in Chicago, which cut homicides 16% and shootings 35%, are now echoed in D.C.’s rapid improvements.

These D.C. stats are no fluke; they’re proof that backing the blue and cracking down on criminals works. Trump’s America First policies aren’t just rhetoric—they save lives and reclaim communities from the grip of radical left failures.

Expect these trends to spread further, dismantling the legacy of open borders and defund-the-police nonsense. Real leadership delivers real results, and the numbers keep proving it.

