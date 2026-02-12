The Numbers Don't Lie... Yet Again

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Once again, the hard data exposes the success of President Trump’s relentless crackdown on crime, with violent offenses plunging to historic lows across major U.S. cities—proving that backing the blue and securing borders delivers real results where Democrat failures once bred anarchy.

This latest triumph builds on momentum where border enforcement and federal interventions are dismantling the criminal networks that thrived under open-border insanity.

New figures from Major Cities Chiefs Association, reported by Axios highlight a staggering turnaround: murders dropped 19% in 2025 compared to the previous year, robberies fell 20%, and aggravated assaults declined nearly 10%.

Stand out cities include Orlando and Tampa, with more than a 50% decline in homicides. Denver, Seattle, Honolulu, and Albuquerque, N.M., also posted impressive homicide drops.

These reductions mark the largest single-year drop in homicides on record, pushing the murder rate in the nation’s biggest cities to its lowest level in at least 125 years.

President Trump didn’t hesitate to credit his administration’s aggressive strategy. “We surged federal resources into Democrat-run cities, removed criminal illegals from our streets, backed our police and prosecutors, and rejected the Radical Left’s policies that coddled criminals and invited chaos,” he wrote in a statement.

Trump added that his approach has reversed the “years of skyrocketing crime and carnage” inherited from the Biden era, restoring safety to levels unseen in over a century.

The declines extend beyond murders. Rapes, shooting deaths—now at their fewest since 2015—and even on-duty deaths of law enforcement officers have hit an 80-year low. Traffic fatalities and overdose deaths are also down, underscoring how Trump’s whole-of-government offensive against drug cartels and reckless policies is saving American lives.

Nevertheless, Axios concludes that “Experts aren’t sure why violent crime continues to fall,” while STILL suggesting it’s to do with recovery the COVID pandemic

This ridiculous framing is why Americans don’t trust the media.



President Trump securing the border, mobilizing federal law enforcement to arrest violent criminals, and deporting the worst of the worst illegal aliens is EXACTLY what’s driving the massive drop in crime. pic.twitter.com/yfiC4BUHbt — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 11, 2026

This is the third wave in a series of victories on crime. Last month data from the Council on Criminal Justice’s report revealed a 21% homicide drop in 2025, with carjackings slashed 43% and overdoses reduced 20%.

Cities like Baltimore saw homicides plummet 60%, while Chicago’s shootings fell 35% and carjackings 48%. This came after Trump deployed federal agents to high-crime zones and cracked down on illegal alien gangs that leftist sanctuary policies had shielded.

Just weeks later, further data captured early 2026 from Washington, D.C., highlighted homicides down 80%, robberies 58%, and motor vehicle thefts 57% year-to-date.

Operations like “Make D.C. Safe & Beautiful” exemplified the federal surge, with U.S. Marshals arresting over 8,400 violent fugitives and seizing 856 guns by year’s end. These updates reinforced how empowering prosecutors and rejecting defund-the-police nonsense turns the tide against soft-on-crime experiments.

Contrast this with the Biden-Harris disaster, where crime spiked amid defunded police and unchecked immigration.

