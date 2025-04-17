The NWO Religion: How The Woke Postmodern “Faith” Glorifies Evil

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

It’s not as if it was ever a secret: The very core of the woke movement is fundamentally rooted in evil. The general definition of “evil” being a conscious act of deception and destruction, the deliberate victimization of others for the sake of personal power, pleasure and gain. When I try to imagine what a religion of evil might look like I consistently come back to the far-left woke movement along with its rabid mantras, agendas and self righteous narcissism.

The majority of human beings have an inherent sense of good and evil; we often refer to this condition as conscience or moral compass. The intuitive inner voice that guides us and warns us when we stray into “the dark side” is a product of archetypal knowledge – What psychologist Carl Jung described as a set of inborn complexes or symbols that tap into our deepest emotions and sense of identity. All our social interactions are in some way affected by these archetypes.

These ideas are universal, present in nearly every culture in every part of the world at every point in time in the world. Societies with zero social interaction and separated by thousands of years and thousands of miles all have these symbols and principles present in their mythology, academia and ideologies. The building blocks of everything from language, to mathematics to religion and morality are influenced by inherent psychological imprints present in our minds from the moment of birth.

I have written extensively about these inborn characteristics since 2006 because their existence is a fascinating window into the human soul. Numerous philosophers, anthropologists and mind scientists have spent their careers studying archetypes and their meanings.

Some people (myself included) view archetypes as scientific proof of creative design; proof of God. Fatalists take it further and argue that they are a kind of genetic “pre-programming” or divine software that controls everything we think and do. However, because archetypes share dual identities and competing concepts, this means we are not necessarily “programmed” like robots. Rather we are given the ability to choose and with choice comes the free will to do good, or evil.

For other people (globalists, leftists and run of the mill psychopaths) free will means the ability to choose not to believe in archetypes, or morality or even objective truth. They choose nihilism, but this is only part of the problem. The defiance of truth goes beyond some misguided attempt to be free from societal judgment.

Instead, evil people define freedom without responsibility as the ultimate state of being – In other words, they view the capacity to inflict suffering and destruction without regard as an evolutionary advantage. They think their lack of humanity makes them superhuman.

It’s no mistake that leftists and woke activists are obsessed with power dynamics; their new religion ensures that they cannot see the world any other way. For woke ideologues everything revolves around which groups hold power and how they can take that power for themselves. Thus, questions of right and wrong never enter into the equation. Power is the end that justifies all means.

They see moral order as an artificial construct that oppresses them (because they want to do evil without consequence). Moral relativism at its core requires the victimization of others as a form of rebellion against order. Of course, the injustice of this mentality is hard to dismiss but leftists have a way around that.

There’s no shortage of woke activists who have displayed a contempt for the law and for morals when they’re being judged, but they will joyfully embrace morals and the law when they think these things can be used against their enemies. Hypocritically, leftists like the idea of rules, but only for other people. Rules are a shield to prevent retribution from the people they victimize. That’s the only purpose rules serve for the woke.

To summarize, leftists are TOTAL relativists. The rules do not apply to them. The law does not apply to them. Morality does not apply to them. Conscience is non-existent for them (or it exists but they have trained their minds to ignore it). Biological reality does not apply to them. They think they are special and that boundaries should only exist for the people they don’t like.

This is pure evil. There’s no other rational way to look at it.

But where does this demonic belief system come from? Well, there are many theories. The term “Postmodernism” comes up often and is a philosophy from the latter part of the 20th Century that rejects ideas of objective and universal truth. Postmodernism is cited as an ideological offspring of Marxism; a smug rebranding of the socialist agenda for consumption by the academic elite.

Another source that I’ve covered over the years is “Futurism”, which was a precursor movement to the socialist regimes in Europe in the 20th Century. Futurists believe that all old ideas are inferior and must be constantly replaced with new ideas in order for society to progress. It emphasizes the inversion of conservatism; a war on the accomplishments and constructs of previous generations. That is to say, the past has no value to them because it gets in the way of the new order they want.

They believe that society must exist as an ever churning revolution against tradition, principles and reason. Chaos is the result. In many ways they even revere it. If I were to define Postmodernism and Futurism in practical terms, both represent a psychopathic love affair with chaos. For without objective truth there can be no order, and without order evil prevails.

It should be noted that both Postmodernism and Futurism started as artistic movements within the elitist fold. Both started as mind games for deconstructing archetypes and then they were adapted by academia and ideological zealots into the realm of politics. If the inborn meaning of archetypes can be deconstructed, then all the principles of our civilization can be deconstructed.

I’ve mentioned this quote many times and I’ll use it again here because it perfectly encompasses the problem posed by relativists – As Charlie Sheen states at the end of the movie Platoon:

“Somebody once wrote, ‘Hell is the impossibility of reason.’ That’s what this place feels like. Hell…”

This is the world that leftists and globalists are trying to build right now: A hell on Earth. A world without reason. But what would motivate people to embrace such a monstrous social inversion? That’s where Luciferianism comes in. Luciferianism is in part a religion; an ideology of self worship that venerates pride and believes SOME humans are gods trapped by the oppressive boundaries of nature and society. It’s a common trait among narcopaths and psychopaths; the internal lust for godhood is a tale as old as the Bible.

Lucifer (Satan) was a servant entity that sought to surpass God and rule the universe by his own standards. The Garden of Eden is based on the idea of humanity coveting the power of knowledge without responsibility and losing respect for creation. The Tower of Babel is a tale of man’s foolish urge to centralize and control creation, building great monuments to himself in a vain effort to reach the divine.

The theme pops up over and over again, not just in Christianity but also in secular mythology. The idea that we should not “play God” is present in popular media ever since the era of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Luciferians declare the opposite: They say yes, they will play god, and anyone that tries to stop them is an “inferior” that deserves to be eliminated.

In this way the trio of evils combines to form the New World Order religion. Postmodernism is a war on objective truth, especially as it applies to human society. Futurism is a war on the past, cultural heritage and the conservation of traditional values and structures. Luciferiansim is a war on God; the denial of natural law and the refusal to accept that there are limits to human understanding and control.

When a person adopts all of these beliefs together they are capable of any conceivable atrocity. There is nothing they won’t do to achieve the destruction of the very fabric of our current civilization. There is no crime they will not rationalize. No gruesome action they will not justify. After all, they are “gods”, but gods of nihilism and death.

Of course, a REAL God has the power to create, and that’s something woke adherents are incapable of. They know how to steal, copy, repurpose and tear things down, but they will never have the capacity to create anything new. They are only gods in their little minds, but the rest of us have to suffer because of their delusions.

The war on truth and reason is a strategy to invert the natural order. It puts power in the hands of moral relativists because a society that favors relativism will automatically favor people without moral restraint. The more vicious and predatory you are, the easier it will be to get ahead. Today we might try to discourage or punish this kind of behavior, but as time passes it is increasingly normalized.

The one thing evil people are most desperate to prove is that everyone else is just like them, given the right circumstances. Turn everyday life into hell and all morality goes out the window, at least in theory.

We need to ask, what happens when evil becomes acceptable and good becomes passe? In the end you get a black void of despair and the absence of direction or purpose. Imagine a future where your principles and conscience are used against you, holding you back while people that have no principles are given all of life’s rewards. The currency of your society becomes psychopathy and the lunatics run the asylum.

And what’s really horrifying is that we’re not very far from this Orwellian nightmare. In some ways, it’s already upon us. This is the intended religion of the future – A “faith” built on the hatred of all creation, in which self worship is divine and reason is considered a punishable heresy.