NY AG Limits 'Ghost Guns' At Buyback After Exploitation By 3D Printing Community

On X, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a new gun buyback event on Long Island for Saturday. The post was heavily ratio'd, with the usual X users in the reply section bashing the progressive politician and arguing how ineffective gun buybacks are at reducing crime. Meanwhile, it seems like James' office has learned from previous gun buybacks how not to be exploited by the 3D-printed community.

"On Saturday, December 14, we're hosting a gun buyback event in Bohemia at the True North Community Church from 10AM-1PM," James' post read, adding, "No ID is needed, and no questions will be asked."

However, in small italicized font, James' office wrote:

"Anyone bringing homemade or 3D-printed guns will be paid a total of $25, regardless of how many are turned in."

The reason: In 2022, New York's attorney general had to revise the rules surrounding gun buybacks after an unidentified man from West Virginia exploited a loophole at an event in Utica, New York.

The man reportedly earned $21,000 in gift cards after turning in 60 printed auto sears, which likely cost him $50 in plastic filament. That's a heck of a return.

"Are you guys going to get scammed by the ppl bringing in those cheap 3d printed guns? It was like an unlimited money glitch for them," one X user asked James.

Someone found another "unlimited money glitch" ...

They have a disclaimer that you can only get $25 for 3D printed guns, and only $25 per person.



Now the glitch is to buy $350 AR's or cheap used pistols. pic.twitter.com/ZEMaBmpTY6 — Elliott (Elijah) Hope ☦️🇺🇸👍🏿 (@RealElliottHope) December 8, 2024

The 3D printer community has woken up to "unlimited money glitch" over the years:

Man exchanges 62 3D printed guns that cost $186 to print for $3100 in gift cards.



When asked why he scammed the system, he said

"Pay fair prices [at gun buyback events], use private donations rather than tax dollars, and don’t destroy historic guns." 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SdDiqa9McH — Jo Jorgensen (@JoForLiberty) August 2, 2022

Turns out printed guns are just free money at buybacks.



Someone maxed out what they could collect in a South Carolina buyback yesterday and took in 750$ for between 25-50$ worth of Harlots. pic.twitter.com/5wkrfLtVFl — chairmanwon (@chairmanwon) August 3, 2022

Someone turned in 62 3D printed "ghost guns" for $150/ea at a recent Houston "gun buy back" event 🇺🇸



This is the way 🇺🇸



$9300 will get you a lot of nice real guns 😎 pic.twitter.com/Ki00OsGRJM — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) July 31, 2022

James' office appears to have learned from past mistakes.