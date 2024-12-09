print-icon
NY AG Limits 'Ghost Guns' At Buyback After Exploitation By 3D Printing Community

by Tyler Durden
On X, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a new gun buyback event on Long Island for Saturday. The post was heavily ratio'd, with the usual X users in the reply section bashing the progressive politician and arguing how ineffective gun buybacks are at reducing crime. Meanwhile, it seems like James' office has learned from previous gun buybacks how not to be exploited by the 3D-printed community.  

"On Saturday, December 14, we're hosting a gun buyback event in Bohemia at the True North Community Church from 10AM-1PM," James' post read, adding, "No ID is needed, and no questions will be asked." 

However, in small italicized font, James' office wrote:

"Anyone bringing homemade or 3D-printed guns will be paid a total of $25, regardless of how many are turned in." 

The reason: In 2022, New York's attorney general had to revise the rules surrounding gun buybacks after an unidentified man from West Virginia exploited a loophole at an event in Utica, New York.

The man reportedly earned $21,000 in gift cards after turning in 60 printed auto sears, which likely cost him $50 in plastic filament. That's a heck of a return. 

"Are you guys going to get scammed by the ppl bringing in those cheap 3d printed guns? It was like an unlimited money glitch for them," one X user asked James. 

Someone found another "unlimited money glitch" ... 

The 3D printer community has woken up to "unlimited money glitch" over the years:

James' office appears to have learned from past mistakes. 

