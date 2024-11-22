NY 'Hush Money' Judge Grants Trump Request To File For Dismissal, Postpones Sentencing Indefinitely

Liberals will be tearing what's left of their hair out even more this morning as Judge Juan Merchan just granted President-elect Trump's request to file a motion to dismiss the charges in the Stormy Daniels' 'hush money' case and removed the sentencing date for the president-elect from the schedule.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is opposing that request. Instead, Bragg floated that Merchan could freeze the proceedings while Trump is in office, meaning the conviction would remain on the books but sentencing wouldn’t occur until 2029, at the earliest.

Merchan ordered Trump to file his formal motion asking for dismissal by Dec. 2 and Bragg to respond by Dec. 9.

Merchan also confirmed the stay in sentencing for Trump, which was requested by both Trump and Bragg attorneys.

The sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 26, but on Friday, Merchan said that date "is adjourned."

The judge will then decide how to proceed.

In a letter to Merchan on Wednesday, Trump defense attorney and now-nominee for Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche demanded the case against President-elect Donald Trump be tossed.

"On November 5, 2024, the Nation’s People issued a mandate that supersedes the political motivations of DANY’s ‘People,’" Blanche wrote. "This case must be immediately dismissed."

Blanche said that "immediate dismissal of this case is mandated by the federal Constitution, the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, and the interests of justice, in order to facilitate the orderly transition of Executive power following President Trump’s overwhelming victory in the 2024 Presidential Election."

Trump's imminent return to the White House has already pumped the brakes on his other criminal prosecutions.