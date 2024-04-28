NY Judge Claims '2nd Amendment Doesn't Exist In Her Courtroom' In Case Against Gunsmith

Dexter Taylor, a software engineer and resident of Brooklyn, NY, took on gunsmithing as a hobby during the Covid-19 lockdowns. He was already familiar with machining and found himself fascinated by the project, so he set out to learn the skills needed. Taylor researched ATF rules regarding the building of firearms and wanted to follow them carefully. Sadly, however, the state of New York has its own laws which leftist governments believe supersede federal law and the Constitution.

Because Taylor was apparently not officially licensed as a gunsmith in NY, authorities decided to raid his home and arrest him for possession of gun parts (including 80% lowers) which are legal federally but require a smithing certificate in the state (a legal gray area which is being contested). Taylor was easy to find because he purchased all the parts with his own credit cards thinking he was protected under ATF rules.

ATF rules state that the building of guns for personal use including 80% lowers and related parts is legal as long as the person does not build those weapons to sell.

Taylor's lawyer, Vinoo Varghese, noted that the case is a difficult one in New York, hinting at the leftist bias within NY courtrooms when it comes to the 2nd Amendment. In fact, Varghese suggested that when Judge Abena Darkeh took over the case she was oddly hostile towards the defense. He mentions that she interrupted his opening statements multiple times, claiming that he could not use 2nd Amendment arguments in her courtroom:

"She told us, ‘Do not bring the Second Amendment into this courtroom. It doesn’t exist here. So you can’t argue Second Amendment. This is New York.'"

Of course, the 2nd Amendment and the Bill of Rights surpasses the authority of the State of New York and the courtroom of Judge Abena Darkeh. New York progressives might like to think their state is a separate country from the US with its own rules, but it's not. It's clear that this is a situation in which an activist judge is seeking to make an example out of a law abiding citizen with no previous criminal record. The goal is to send a message that blue states are going to fabricate their own rules when it comes to gun rights regardless of constitutional precedent.

Varghese hints in a recent interview that the Judge is married to the "biggest fundraiser" for the Brooklyn DA, which may present a conflict of interest. Also, Joe Biden has made the issue of "Ghost Guns" a primary target for his administration the past few years. To date, the use of ghost guns in criminal acts in the US is statistically negligible. It's simply not a problem that needs the attention of the White House.

NEW: Brooklyn man convicted over his gunsmithing hobby after the judge says that the 2nd Amendment 'doesn't exist in this courtroom'



‘Do not bring the Second Amendment into this courtroom. It doesn’t exist here. So you can’t argue Second Amendment. This is New York.' - Judge… pic.twitter.com/cgfPO4ANnm — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 23, 2024

The defense also asserted that the Judge pressured the jury to come back with a guilty verdict, which they did, convicting Taylor of a list of offenses including:

Second-degree criminal possession of a loaded weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, five counts of criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of five or more firearms, unlawful possession of pistol ammunition, violation of certificate of registration, prohibition on unfinished frames or receivers. Two lesser charges, including third-degree criminal possession of three or more firearms and third-degree possession of a weapon, were not voted on.

Keep in mind that in the vast majority of states in the US all of these charges sound ridiculous. Possession of a loaded weapon? Unlawful possession of pistol ammunition? What?

Taylor now faces 10-18 years in prison and he awaits sentencing in Rikers Island, one of the worst prisons in the country. The case is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court, where a number of gun cases involving 80% lowers are awaiting decision. New York's habit of punishing good people while letting criminals go free is becoming an epidemic, and it's likely a primary reason why the state is now suffering a net loss of hundreds of thousands of residents every year.