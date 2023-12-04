NY Lawmaker Claims "Smoking Gun" In NYC Migrant Voter Fraud Scheme

A New York state lawmaker says she's found 'smoking gun' evidence that New York City is trying to illegally register migrants to vote in upcoming elections.

"On page 50 of this contract, there is an entire section dedicated to voter registration," said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) on Sunday, after she and four other Staten Island Republicans claimed a city contract with a nonprofit hired to run a Staten Island shelter includes a stipulation that voter registration forms are to be distributed among asylum seekers.

"We believe this is the smoking gun that proves what we’ve been saying all along — that the city intends to register non-citizens to vote."

🚨 NEWS: My office has uncovered #NYC's secret scheme to potentially register tens of thousands of migrants to vote in our elections. Take a look at this contract between @HFH_NYC, the "non-profit" that kicked out seniors to house migrants, & the City of New York ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Hr1Vzx17fw — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) December 3, 2023

The contract in question, between the city and Homes for Homeless, governs the operation of the shelter at the site of a shuttered nursing home in Midland beach.

According to Malliotakis, who obtained the document via a state Freedom of Information Law request, includes a provision that the nonprofit will act in accordance with the NYC charter, which states that they "shall provide and distribute voter registration forms to all persons," which are to be made available in Spanish and Chinese. In another portion, the nonprofit "shall not inquire about a client or potential client’s immigration status" unless it pertains to the services in question.

It is unclear if the language is standard in city contracts for shelter and housing services. Under city law, Big Apple voters must be US citizens, have been a New York City resident for at least 30 days and be at least 18 years of age before Election Day. A measure passed overwhelmingly by the City Council in December 2021, opened the door for green card holders and other legal non-residents to qualify to vote in local elections — although not in state or national races — but was struck down by a Staten Island judge. Supreme Court Judge Ralph Porzio issued a permanent injunction blocking the law in June 2022, but that ruling is being appealed by Mayor Eric Adams’ administration. -NY Post

While it's unclear if the language is standard in city contracts for shelter and housing services, the city's Department of Social Services hit back on Sunday, saying in a statement "These allegations are false and baseless. DHS is legally required to include language around voter registration in shelter contracts and this guidance applies only to eligible clients who are citizens, and would clearly not apply to asylum seekers in shelter."

What?

"They are bringing to you voter registration of people who are here illegally, and as soon as they’re here for 30 days, how is it they’re entitled to vote?" said State Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo in comments to reporters. "What’s the first thing they’re going to vote for? Better hotel rooms?" he quipped.

"How do they even understand the American system of government?"

"There is nothing more important than preserving the integrity of our election system," Malliotakis said in a statement. "The right to vote is a sacred right given only to United States citizens, and certainly not one provided to those who crossed over our border illegally and made their way to New York City last month. The City better not be acting in violation of the judge's ruling that struck down the noncitizen voting law that would have allowed 800,000 noncitizens with a Green Card or Work Authorization and who have resided in New York City for 30 days, to vote."

