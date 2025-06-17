NYC Comptroller Attempts To Block ICE Apprehension, Promptly Arrested

Authored by 'Sundance' via The Last Refuge blog,

Hopefully these are the political stunts that will force the reluctant hand of Attorney General Pam Bondi to intervene.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander locked arms with an illegal alien as immigrations officials were removing the target for deportation.

Judicial warrants are not required to apprehend and deport illegal aliens.

Lander purposefully interfered in a federal apprehension of a criminal alien, and should be prosecuted.

NEW YORK — New York City mayoral candidate Brad Lander was handcuffed and detained by federal agents Tuesday afternoon while escorting migrants from immigration hearings in Lower Manhattan. Footage and video of the hectic incident is firing up the third-place candidate’s suddenly energetic campaign, as he shows himself taking on an issue that’s central to President Donald Trump’s political agenda. “I’m not obstructing, I’m standing right here in the hallway. I asked to see the judicial warrant,” the candidate says in the video. Lander, the New York City comptroller, was at 26 Federal Plaza in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning to observe an immigration hearing when he walked out of the courtroom locking arms with a Yoruba-speaking immigrant, according to Lander’s wife, Meg Barnette. (more)

The media are selectively showing a portion of the video after Lander is handcuffed by police.

However, in the earlier segment below you can clearly see Mr Lander intentionally locking arms with the target in an effort to stop ICE enforcement from taking custody.

WATCH:

Criminal arrests and federal prosecutions of politicians pulling these stunts are needed.

