NYC On "High Alert" For "Lone Wolves" After Hamas Attack On Israel

New York City was placed on "high alert" Tuesday by New York Mayor Eric Adams, who told law-abiding residents not to "underestimate" the threat from lone-wolf terrorists who have been radicalized by Hamas.

"We cannot let our guards down," said Adams.

The announcement comes as Israel prepares to turn parts of the Gaza Strip into "rubble" following the terrorist attack.

New Yorkers should not "underestimate" the threat from lone-wolf style terrorists who have been radicalized by Hamas online, warned New York Mayor Eric Adams, as the horror of the Israel-Palestine conflict continues to send shockwaves around the world. Speaking at a press conference, the Democrat may have warned the city to be on guard, saying: "Don't underestimate lone wolves...people being radicalized online." He added that messaging social media sites - where Hamas has shared horrific footage of Saturday's attack on Israel - can motivate people to carry out similar attacks. Authorities in New York are paying "special attention" to communities of Hasidic Jews in the Big Apple while monitoring social media sites, he said. -Daily Express

Adams' comments come days after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, in which more than 1,800 people have been killed on both sides.

Making matters worse for NYC's Jewish population, which, outside of Israel is the largest in the world, has been disastrous border policies pushed by Democrats which have allowed a steady stream of illegal migrants to enter the country - most of whom are unvetted.

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.'s Democratic Socialists of America party led pro-Palestinian rallies in Times Square after the Hamas attack.

Perhaps the FBI will be forced to do its job instead of targeting enemies of the Democrat party?