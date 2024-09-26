NYC Mayor Eric Adams Hit With Historic Federal Indictment

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on federal criminal charges, marking a historic first for the city as he becomes the first sitting mayor to face such charges. The specifics of the charges remain shrouded in secrecy due to a sealed indictment, the NY Times reports.

Photo: Karsten Moran for The New York Times

Adams, a retired NYC police captain, became the city's 110th mayor nearly three years ago after campaigning on a promise to reduce crime and revitalize the city. While that never panned out, he notably talked massive shit about the Biden administration not doing anything about the growing migrant problem over the last year.

Last November, the feds seized Adams' electronic devices just days after he searched the Brooklyn home of his chief fundraiser. His aides claim he's been cooperating with authorities, while Adams himself maintains that he did nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, several people in Adams' orbit have been the subjects of federal corruption investigations.

Illustration via the NY Times

Hours before the indictment, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called on Adams to resign over the "flood of resignations and vacancies" that "are threatening gov function."

I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City.



The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.



For the good of the city, he should resign.… — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2024

A pre-indictment Adams responded with the race card, saying "I'm really surprised to hear her call for the resignation of the second black mayor in the city," and calling her comments "noise."

Mayor Adams respond to ⁦@AOC⁩, who called on him to resign. pic.twitter.com/WMyoab5ST3 — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) September 26, 2024

Wonder if she was tipped off?