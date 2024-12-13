NYC Mayor Eric Adams Stuns Lefty Reporters By Going Full MAGA

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

New York City mayor Eric Adams continued his recent pivot away from the Democratic Party and toward the incoming administration by declaring in a press conference that he will not provide any sanctuary for criminal illegal aliens.

Adams met with President Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan Thursday and made remarks afterwards to the press that stunned reporters into silence.

“We’re not going to be a safe haven for those who commit repeated violent crimes against innocent migrants, immigrants and long-standing New Yorkers,” Adams said after the meeting.

He continued, “From what I heard from the incoming head of ICE is that we have the same desire to go after those who are committing violent acts, repeated violent acts among innocent New Yorkers and among migration asylum seekers.”

“That’s what I heard from him. And I was pleased to hear that, because we share the same desire,” Adams urged.

“I’ve said this before, and I’m surprised the way everyone is attempting to state this is a ‘new coming of Eric Adams…[New York City] can’t be a safe haven for violent individuals,” the mayor said.

Adams also referred to the hundreds of thousands of missing children who have been trafficked over the border.

“We have 500,000 children who had sponsors in this country that we can’t find. We can’t find them. We can’t find them. We don’t know if they’re doing child labor. We don’t know if they’re doing sex crimes. We don’t know if they’re being exploited – 500,000 children. There’s a level of hypocrisy…” Adams said.

Adams then slammed the media, stating “I’m going to answer a few questions and then I am leaving because it’s not going to matter what I respond to anyway, you have your preconceived thoughts already.”

Last week, Adams vowed to work with Trump on mass deportations, outlining that he doesn’t care if he gets ‘cancelled’ by leftists for it.

