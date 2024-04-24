Are The Mass Pro-Palestine Protests On College Campuses Just One Big Virtue Signal?

Submitted by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us,

As a general rule, rebels without a cause will eventually latch onto the nearest cause of opportunity. It really doesn't matter what it is, for activists with ample time on their hands and plenty of trust fund money these protests fill the void and make them feel like they have meaning.

Such is the case with the political left and their infatuation with Gaza (or any movement rooted in Islam). It's been noted by many commentators that the relationship between Islamic fundamentalists and the far-left is a bizarre one. After all, almost every element of Sharia Law is completely antithetical to the proclaimed values of progressives including equal rights for women, equal rights for gays and the leftist penchant for atheism. All of these beliefs might get a person executed in a host of Muslim governed countries, but for some reason the leftist mob wants in on the Islamic bandwagon.

Whatever your opinion is on the war or the governments involved it's clear that it has nothing to do with woke activists in the western world. The war is simply a vehicle which they hope they can hijack and attach their own agendas to. Primarily, progressives view Israel as a symbol of western "colonialism" and in their minds anything colonial must be destroyed. Their concerns for Palestinians are peripheral, if their concerns exist at all. This is about visibility and a chance to create chaos.

If you believe in "karma" then you might suggest that the Israelis have been setting themselves up for this reaction for a long time. Israeli tied propaganda organizations like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) have been fomenting leftist insanity for decades and defending every aspect of the social justice religion. They helped create a golem that they can't control and now it's turning on them.

Of course, it's not the Israeli government that's suffering any real consequences; rather, it's conservatives abroad as well as Jewish students attending western universities. After many years of the ADL crying wolf (racism and antisemitism) over secret Nazis that didn't really exist, now they finally have something legitimate to complain about.

Woke protesters marched out in tandem within multiple universities across the US in a relatively well coordinated disruption action. New York University, Columbia, Yale and Berkeley were all involved but much of the media focus was on NYU and Columbia. Activists linked arms and allegedly blocked Jewish students from entering campus facilities. The atmosphere has become so volatile that Jewish religious leaders are calling on students to leave such institutions for their own safety.

The NYPD has responded with a blitz on the protests. Encampments have been torn down and mass arrests have ensued. Police could not immediately share how many people had been arrested or issued with summonses because the situation was ongoing. Faculty members were among those arrested, an NYPD spokesperson told CNN.

NYPD have torn down the encampments and made mass arrests at Columbia. pic.twitter.com/TRR68DU2ry — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 23, 2024

These developments have some interesting implications for the US going forward. In particular, polls show that Joe Biden is gradually losing favor among young voters because of his continued military and monetary support of Israel. His most rabid base is turning on him, which means the November election is looking better and better for Donald Trump.

That said, there is the continuing problem of fabricated rationales. Just as the death of George Floyd was shamelessly exploited by the left and Democrats as a radicalization moment, Gaza is also being used erroneously as a foil for increasingly aggressive mobilizations of people that, frankly, just want a reason to burn stuff. It's likely that as the conflict continues to escalate western countries will see larger and more violent protests in major cities.

Does anyone in the Middle East care what a bunch of college kids in the US have to say about Gaza? No, why would they? Can the US government influence the developing war for the better? Maybe, but they aren't going to. But stopping the war is not necessarily the goal of US based activists.

Donald Trump has loudly voiced his own political support for Israel on a number of occasions so a change in White House leadership probably won't lead to the economic or strategic isolation of Israel. Unless the war ends soon, which is improbable now that Iran is involved, we may be seeing nationwide protests and riots yet again. Different excuse, same results.

