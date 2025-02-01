NYT, NBC, NPR, Politico Evicted From Pentagon Press Offices In Favor Of Trump-Friendly Outlets

The innumerable consequences of the 2024 election keep gushing forth at a pace that's hard to keep up with. Here's a new gem: On Friday evening, the Department of Defense told The New York Times, NBC News, National Public Radio and Politico that they have two weeks to vacate their long-held and treasured offices inside the Pentagon.

Three of their four replacements skew decidedly to the Trump-friendly sector of the political spectrum: the New York Post, One America News Network and Breitbart. Throwing a bone to leftists, HuffPost news snagged Politico's old slot. The Pentagon Press Association said it was "greatly troubled by this unprecedented move by DOD to single out highly professional media."

The short-notice evictions from the hallowed "Correspondents' Corridor" spring from the launch of a "new annual media rotation program for [the] Pentagon Press Corps," according to a memorandum sent by DOD spokesman John Ullyot on Friday and posted by CNN Pentagon correspondent Haley Britzky. The program seeks to "broaden access to the limited space...to outlets that have not previously enjoyed the privilege and journalist value of working from physical office space in the Pentagon," said Ullyot.

The booted outlets will retain their status as full members of the Pentagon Press Corps, entitled to attend briefings and be considered for travel with officials. "The only change will be giving up their physical workspaces in the building to allow new outlets to have their turn to become resident members of the Pentagon Press Corps," wrote Ullyot.

An excerpt from the DOD announcement that four of the left's favorite news outlets are being kicked out of their Pentagon press offices

Make no mistake: Those physical workspaces are a big deal. "Kicking out reporters HURTS coverage. If you can’t file your stories from inside the building you are disadvantaged. If you don’t have a work space you are disadvantaged," wrote former Pentagon Press Corps VP Kevin Baron on X. That commentary was part of a thread condemning the development as "the erasure of journalism at the Pentagon."

The Pentagon Press Corps comprises more than two dozen outlets. The program calls for one outlet from each press medium to rotate from the premises every year. As if Breitbart's invitation into the Pentagon weren't enough to outrage establishment media types, the fact that it's taking the "radio" slot from NPR only compounded the indignation. In a Friday night article, CNN's Brian Stelter called foul:

"Breitbart – a well-known web site for pro-Trump coverage and commentary – barely has a radio operation of its own. The word 'radio' doesn’t appear on its home page at all. The media outlet has a distribution deal with SiriusXM and one big podcast, Breitbart News Daily. Its footprint pales in comparison to NPR, which provides news coverage for local stations all across the country."

In another hilarious, leftist-pummeling swap, One America News Network will be sliding into NBC's slot. Expressing sympathetic disbelief, CNN's Britzky emphasized that NBC "has an entire booth w/ cameras etc." NBC News promised to soldier on, telling Reuters,

"We’re disappointed by the decision to deny us access to a broadcasting booth at the Pentagon that we’ve used for many decades. Despite the significant obstacles this presents to our ability to gather and report news in the national public interest, we will continue to report with the same integrity and rigor NBC News always has."

For the many Americans who are still angry about legacy media's aggressive role in working to derail Trump's 2020 re-election bid, Politico's punishment is perhaps the most satisfying. The outlet took the lead in spreading the consequential, Deep State lie that Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" -- first reported by the New York Post -- was part of a Russian misinformation scheme. That lie helped ignite unprecedented censorship of the Post's coverage. Fittingly, the Post -- the country's longest-running newspaper -- is among the outlets graduating to space in the Pentagon.

This infamous 2020 Politico article paved the way for broad social-media censorship of the New York Post's legitimate reporting of Hunter Biden's scandalous laptop contents

"The National Press Club is deeply concerned by the Defense Department's decision to remove certain media organizations from their dedicated spaces in the Pentagon," club president Mike Balsamo said in a statement. "Any action that restricts the ability of journalists to report on the operations of the U.S. government should alarm all who value transparency and press freedom." Balsamo pointed to the Pentagon press corps' history of "diversity," yet the announced swaps inarguably increase viewpoint diversity.

The Pentagon's shot across the bow of legacy media follows Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt's announcement that the White House will significantly broaden media access, with an emphasis on alternative media. "The Trump White House will speak to all media outlets and personalities, not just the legacy media that are seated in this room,” she said in her first press conference.

Never a dull moment in Trump II: The Revenge. What's next?