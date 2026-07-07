The NYT Sat On The Rape Allegations Against Platner Last Month

Graham Platner's Senate campaign is imploding after Politico published a detailed account on Monday from Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Democrat from Maine, who accuses the progressive darling of rape. Donors are heading for the exits, Democrats are withdrawing endorsements, and calling for Platner to drop out.

But there's another scandal hiding in plain sight, and it involves the New York Times, which published an exposé last month featuring three women who dated Platner, who had each accused him of domestic abuse.

Racicot also appeared in the New York Times' story on Platner last month. The paper interviewed her and spoke with another anonymous woman as well. Yet when the Times published its June report, it omitted the sexual assault allegations from Racicot and the anonymous Democratic woman who had dated Platner. Instead, the story centered on another accuser, Lyndsey Fifield, a Republican operative whose partisan resume became a central focus of the article.

"After the story went up, I began to ask them... wait, where are the stories from the other women? Where are their accusations of sexual assault? Why am I the focus? Why are there 11 paragraphs dedicated to detailing my work history (more than has been published about Graham's by far)?" Fifield asked after the story was published.

According to Fifield, reporters contacted her in early April and pressured her past her initial refusal. They told her there were other women and they needed to "band together." They also promised to protect her. She eventually relented. "I bucked all advice from my friends (and resisted my conservative bias) and decided to fully trust the Times journalists," she wrote on X, turning down other outlets and sitting quiet through weeks of delays.

Then she handed them everything a reporter could want: five friends who could corroborate her story, former roommates who watched Platner stalk her row house from five doors away, screenshots, landlord emails documenting the lease she broke to escape him, and time-stamped diary entries. Reporters called just the two friends who could confirm the relationship timeline rather than the abuse, and told her they saw no need to contact the ex-fiance she confided in during pre-marital counseling since the diary covered it.

The published story claimed nobody could corroborate her account. "Why does it say 'nobody could corroborate' when I offered them sources that COULD corroborate?" Fifield asked. Friends had confirmed to the Times that she disclosed the abuse years before Platner announced a run for anything. That corroboration never made print.

Three women who had never met, Fifield, Racicot, and the third anonymous accuser, described the same cycle of intimate partner violence, coercive control, and love-bombing. The Times had all of it but gave readers mostly a deep dive on the Republican woman's employment record instead. "It dawned on me that this really was a set up all along," Fifield wrote. "The journalists I trusted who convinced me to share a story I never wanted to tell methodically delayed and twisted this into a gift to the Platner campaign. Violating the trust of his victims. Shattering the trust I placed in them with the most vulnerable story of my life."

I bucked all advice from my friends (and resisted my conservative bias) and decided to fully trust the Times journalists. As they left my home they asked that I not talk to any other outlets and I insisted then and repeatedly over the following weeks that I would keep my word and only share this story with them. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 5, 2026

Politico's Adam Wren appeared on MSNOW's "Morning Joe" to walk Mika Brzezinski through the vetting of Racicot's story. Brzezinski noted the absence of any police report and asked, "Given the very high standards Politico has before they write something like this and publish it, what aspects of this story brought it to the level of publishable?" Wren explained how Racicot "had confided into a number of people, including her therapist, in almost real time." The corroboration consisted of "email exchanges between she and her therapist" and conversations with people she confided in during the months that followed.

When Brzezinski pressed Wren on what tied Platner to the act itself, he cited an Instagram message Racicot sent the next day, as well as messages to others afterward. Therapist emails and secondhand descriptions of unrecovered messages cleared Politico's bar, but eyewitness roommates, screenshots, landlord emails, timestamped diaries, and friends confirming contemporaneous disclosures fell short at the New York Times, which lied to America by claiming nobody could corroborate Fifield's story, and completely omitting Racicot's claims of sexual assault.

Morning Joe spends 5 minutes grilling Politico's @adamwren for running a story on Platner's ex accusing him of rape. "Given the very high standards Politico has before they write something like this and publish it, what aspects of this story brought it to the level of… pic.twitter.com/JgLW17ZF4y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 7, 2026

Platner's campaign will likely die in the coming days, but the New York Times' credibility went first.