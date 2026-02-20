Oakland Mayor, Who Supported 'Defund The Police' Has Her Car Stolen

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

An alleged thief stole Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee’s city-owned vehicle after breaking into her office just two days earlier, according to the California edition of the New York Post.

The Oakland Police Department recovered the vehicle within hours, two days after somebody tampered with her office’s door.

“The Oakland Police Department is investigating the theft of a city-owned vehicle. On February 17, 2026, OPD was notified that the vehicle was stolen from Oakland City Hall,” the OPD said through a spokesperson. “The vehicle was recovered within hours. OPD is following up on potential leads.”

Lee took office in May 2025 after serving more than two decades in Congress.

She previously expressed support for efforts to “restructure” and “overhaul” policing during the 2020 protests, language widely associated with the “defund the police” movement.

In 2020, she told Politico she was “really proud” of the Minneapolis City Council’s pledge to defund the local police.

In December 2020, she also said, “We have to restructure our funding priorities in terms of how we make our communities safe.”

“We have seen video after video over the last few weeks of peaceful protestors being met with extreme violence from police,” Lee said during the 2020 protest in favor of George Floyd. “We can’t wait. It’s time to overhaul our policing system.”

According to the New York Post, police already had an arrest warrant for the alleged suspect.

In a statement, Lee claimed her administration takes crimes seriously:

“As with criminal cases such as this, the Oakland Police Department is actively investigating, and we cannot comment further at this time. No one in Oakland should have to worry about their car being stolen, whether they’re a resident, a city worker, or the Mayor. Public safety is a priority across our entire city.”

The theft comes amid a broader problem for Oakland as the city reported 9,914 motor vehicle thefts in 2024, one of the highest rates in the country.