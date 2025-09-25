Obama Defends Tylenol, Gets Wrecked In Replies

Former President Barack Hussein Obama has chimed in on the Tylenol controversy, after President Donald Trump warned pregnant women not to take the drug (acetaminophen), citing research showing a link to autism in children.

In a Thursday post to X, Obama defended the drug - writing that 'broad claims around certain drugs and autism' have been 'continuously disproven,' - and as such, 'undermine public health, do harm to women who are pregnant,' and 'create anxiety for parents who do have children who are autistic...

We have people in power making broad claims around certain drugs and autism that have been continuously disproven. The degree to which those comments can undermine public health, do harm to women who are pregnant, create anxiety for parents who do have children who are autistic –… pic.twitter.com/rxCZ7OIzs8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 25, 2025

Perhaps now is a good time to point out that donations from employees of Tylenol maker Kenvue have overwhelmingly donated to Democrats.

Needless to say, Obama must have missed all the receipts showing a mountain of research - as well as Tylenol's own warnings - that pregnant women avoid the drug, or 'talk to your doctor' - and got scorched in the replies.

Wait, you're now actually calling these warnings some kind of "violence"? Even though this Mount Sinai study, summarized via press release around a month ago, supports a link between acetaminophen and autism/ADHD?

Truly next level.https://t.co/Qvap9HSU4u pic.twitter.com/xde9kvHLfI — Lion Advocacy (@LionAdvocacy) September 25, 2025

Since you're such an authority on the matter, let's just ignore John Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/T2pYHRKsjC — PA Marine (@PAMarine412) September 25, 2025

Tylenol, meanwhile, has issued a hilarious statement in the wake of this PR disaster:

"Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy," said a spokesperson. "Our products are safe and effective when used as directed on the product label. We recommend pregnant women do not take any over-the-counter medication, including acetaminophen, without talking to their doctor first."

Yes, talk to your doctor first.

