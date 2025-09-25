print-icon
Obama Defends Tylenol, Gets Wrecked In Replies

by Tyler Durden
Former President Barack Hussein Obama has chimed in on the Tylenol controversy, after President Donald Trump warned pregnant women not to take the drug (acetaminophen), citing research showing a link to autism in children. 

In a Thursday post to X, Obama defended the drug - writing that 'broad claims around certain drugs and autism' have been 'continuously disproven,' - and as such, 'undermine public health, do harm to women who are pregnant,' and 'create anxiety for parents who do have children who are autistic...

Perhaps now is a good time to point out that donations from employees of Tylenol maker Kenvue have overwhelmingly donated to Democrats

Needless to say, Obama must have missed all the receipts showing a mountain of research - as well as Tylenol's own warnings - that pregnant women avoid the drug, or 'talk to your doctor' - and got scorched in the replies.

Tylenol, meanwhile, has issued a hilarious statement in the wake of this PR disaster:

"Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy," said a spokesperson. "Our products are safe and effective when used as directed on the product label. We recommend pregnant women do not take any over-the-counter medication, including acetaminophen, without talking to their doctor first."

Yes, talk to your doctor first. 

*  *  *

