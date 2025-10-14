print-icon
Obama: Trump's Crime Crackdown Is "Not Our Idea Of America"

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Barack Hussein Obama has blasted President Trump over the use of federal forces and the National Guard in crime ridden Democrat run cities, declaring it to be unAmerican.

Obama made the comments on a podcast with leftist ‘comedian’ Mark Maron, stating “When you have military that can direct force against their own people, that is inherently corrupting.”

He continued, “When you see an administration suggest that ordinary street crime is an insurrection or a terrorist act, that is a genuine effort to weaken how we have understood democracy.”

Claiming that Trump is acting in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, Obama further mused “If I had sent in the National Guard into Texas and just said, ‘You know what, a lot of problems in Dallas, a lot of crime there. And I don’t care what Gov. Abbott says, I’m going to kind of take over law enforcement because I think things are out of control.’ It is mind-boggling to me … Fox News would have responded.”

Obama went on to declare “That’s not who we are … that’s not our idea of America.”

“We don’t want masked, you know, folks with rifles and machine guns patrolling our streets,” he continued.

“You know, we want cops on the beat who know the neighborhood and the kids around, and that’s how we keep the peace around here. You know, we don’t want kangaroo courts and trumped-up charges. That’s what happens in other places that we used to scold for doing that,” Obama further proclaimed.

The full thing is here, if you can stand listening to him for longer…

Obama’s remarks drew widespread condemnation from conservatives.

