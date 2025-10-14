Obama: Trump's Crime Crackdown Is "Not Our Idea Of America"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Barack Hussein Obama has blasted President Trump over the use of federal forces and the National Guard in crime ridden Democrat run cities, declaring it to be unAmerican.

Obama made the comments on a podcast with leftist ‘comedian’ Mark Maron, stating “When you have military that can direct force against their own people, that is inherently corrupting.”

He continued, “When you see an administration suggest that ordinary street crime is an insurrection or a terrorist act, that is a genuine effort to weaken how we have understood democracy.”

Claiming that Trump is acting in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, Obama further mused “If I had sent in the National Guard into Texas and just said, ‘You know what, a lot of problems in Dallas, a lot of crime there. And I don’t care what Gov. Abbott says, I’m going to kind of take over law enforcement because I think things are out of control.’ It is mind-boggling to me … Fox News would have responded.”

Former President Barack Obama speaks out against the militarization of American cities:



"When you have military that can direct force against their own people, that is inherently corrupting… When you see an administration suggest that ordinary street crime is an insurrection… pic.twitter.com/2cD1hV50W7 — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 13, 2025

Obama went on to declare “That’s not who we are … that’s not our idea of America.”

Yes, that's why we elected Trump. — Denny Rossbach (@DennyRossb) October 14, 2025

“We don’t want masked, you know, folks with rifles and machine guns patrolling our streets,” he continued.

“You know, we want cops on the beat who know the neighborhood and the kids around, and that’s how we keep the peace around here. You know, we don’t want kangaroo courts and trumped-up charges. That’s what happens in other places that we used to scold for doing that,” Obama further proclaimed.

Obama: "We don't want masked folks with machine guns patrolling our streets. We don't want kangaroo courts and trumped up charges. We want our court system and the DOJ and the FBI to think straight and look into the facts and not meddling in politics the way we've seen lately." pic.twitter.com/aAeJOq7poN — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 13, 2025

The full thing is here, if you can stand listening to him for longer…

Obama’s remarks drew widespread condemnation from conservatives.

This guy in a menace,



All he did was execute theoretical governing ideas THAT ALL FAILED.



name one thing he did that actually works? — splash (@Steelrain420) October 13, 2025

He doesn’t want his foot soldiers opposed… — TennRich (Rich is a state of being, not a name) (@tenn_rich) October 13, 2025

We need law and order, not weak leaders. Trump backs our police and National Guard to keep our cities safe! — Felix Jones (@felixjonesy111) October 13, 2025

Regular street crime like thousands of murders yearly Barry why don't you live in these areas" racist" — James E Hill (@JamesEHill21352) October 14, 2025

You know what’s worse? Letting the citizens of your cities be murdered and overrun by illegal aliens. — Jim (@Jim74835999) October 14, 2025

Cities have become the trash heaps of America.. and the community organizer calls it street crime.. — glenn schwartz (@Pantherpit644) October 14, 2025

Comical coming from he who weaponized the courts and intel agencies against Trump and Republicans.



He must think Americans are really stupid — JB 🇺🇸 (@bluefindiamonds) October 14, 2025

Oh, so now you don’t want our intelligence and law enforcement agencies to be politicized? Where was all this sentiment when they were flying rainbow flags and raiding republicans every other Week? — Johnny Quest (@rockingtaco) October 14, 2025

