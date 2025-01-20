Obama's Shadow: The Deep State And Its Real Faces

Authored by Jeff Carlson and Hans Mahncke via TruthOverNews.org,

In contemporary political discourse, the term “deep state” frequently arises as a catch-all phrase to describe the entrenched bureaucracy and unseen forces that shape U.S. governance. Washington, D.C., is often portrayed as the epicenter of this so-called deep state, where power dynamics operate independently of electoral outcomes. Some also refer to it as the “blob.”

While it is true that U.S. governance is steered by unelected and unaccountable entities, such as the military and intelligence complexes, the concept of the “deep state” can oversimplify the complexities of governance in Washington, D.C. It can also serve to deflect accountability from those most responsible for the damage inflicted on our country.

The deep state may appear to be a monolithic entity. However, it is, in reality, a complex web of human actors with genuine agency. Among these individuals, Barack Obama stands out as a pivotal figure whose influence and legacy have significantly shaped the political landscape over the past 17 years.

In this concluding piece of our series on Barack Obama, we explore his instrumental role in shaping U.S. policy, not just during his own presidency but also during Trump's first term and the Biden presidency - sometimes referred to as Obama's third and fourth terms - and how this unfortunate era may now be approaching its end.

Agency

Obama exemplifies the concept of agency within what is usually referred to as the “deep state.” His presidency not only brought about significant division and policy shifts but also laid the groundwork for a network of fanatical loyalists and ideological allies, many of whom have remained entrenched in both governmental and non-governmental institutions. These figures, many of whom are former members of the Obama administration, have undermined democracy and the will of the people across multiple presidencies.

Obama's post-presidential endeavors—such as his political advocacy, mentorship of rising Democratic leaders, and the fact that he was the first former president since the dying Woodrow Wilson to remain in Washington—highlight his ongoing influence. Unlike the faceless bureaucracy typically associated with the term “deep state,” Obama embodies the reality of its true nature: not a monolithic entity, but a network of individuals, like him, who shape policy and public opinion, often from behind the scenes.

A closer examination reveals that many individuals who served under Obama have remained active in government roles through multiple administrations. Key figures in intelligence, defense, and other critical sectors often retain their positions or reemerge in different roles, reinforcing the perception of undemocratic continuity in American governance.

This phenomenon is not unique to the Obama administration. Historically, Washington has witnessed the recycling of officials and advisors across different presidencies, giving rise to an insider class that operates with a high degree of autonomy from the will of the people. But Obama undoubtedly took things to a new level. Here are some examples.

The Names of Permanent Washington

Antony Blinken was Deputy Secretary of State and Deputy National Security Advisor under Obama before becoming Secretary of State under Biden. He continued disastrous Obama policies, ranging from Iran to Ukraine.

Jake Sullivan cosplayed in various national security roles under Obama before becoming National Security Advisor under Biden. In between those jobs, he was pivotal in pushing the Russia collusion hoax. While he may no longer hold a government position, his wife, Margaret Goodlander, was recently sworn in as a new member of Congress.

Victoria Nuland seeded the Ukraine war in 2014 when she was Assistant Secretary of State under Obama. She later became Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs under Biden. She too played a key role in advancing the fraudulent Russia collusion narrative. Nuland's husband, Robert Kagan is a commentator at the Brookings Institution and was, until recently, a fervently anti-Trump editor-at-large at The Washington Post.

Susan Rice shifted from National Security Advisor and U.N. Ambassador under Obama to Director of the Domestic Policy Council in Biden’s administration. Rice infamously attempted to cover up Obama’s involvement in weaponizing the government against Trump through the Russia collusion hoax, particularly Obama’s role in the dismissal of General Michael Flynn.

Mary McCord was Assistant Attorney General under Obama, a position from which she too played a role in advancing the Russia collusion narrative. Later, she became legal counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives during the sham January 6th inquiry. Most recently, she has been trying to derail the appointments of Pam Bondi as Attorney General and Kash Patel as FBI Director. Her husband, Sheldon Snook, worked for Chief Justice John Roberts from 2014 to 2020. In December 2020, he authored an anti-Trump article in the left-wing rag, The Atlantic.

Lisa Monaco, another Russia collusion hoaxer, was Homeland Security Advisor under Obama and became Deputy Attorney General under Biden. She effectively led the Department of Justice’s lawfare campaign against both President Trump and the January 6 protesters.

John Carlin held a national security role under Obama and returned to the Biden administration as Deputy Attorney General to help Monaco to pursue Obama’s lawfare agenda.

Janet Yellen transitioned from Chair of the Federal Reserve under Obama to Secretary of the Treasury in Biden’s administration.

Ron Klain moved from Chief of Staff to Vice President Biden to White House Chief of Staff under Biden.

John Kerry served as Secretary of State under Obama and became the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate under Biden.

Denis McDonough went from White House Chief of Staff under Obama to Secretary of Veterans Affairs under Biden.

Samantha Power, who was U.N. Ambassador under Obama, became the Administrator of USAID under Biden.

Jen Psaki worked as Deputy Press Secretary and State Department Spokesperson under Obama before becoming White House Press Secretary under Biden.

Amos Hochstein, who helped Hunter Biden cover up his family’s corrupt entanglements in Ukraine, was Obama’s Special Envoy for Energy Affairs. He was rewarded with a similar role under Biden.

Alejandro Mayorkas was the Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security under Obama before becoming Secretary of Homeland Security under Biden.

Jerome Powell served as a Federal Reserve Board Governor under Obama, became Chair under Trump, and retained the role under Biden. He’s been printing money recklessly to maintain the illusion of a thriving Biden economy.

David Shulkin was the Under Secretary of Veterans Affairs under Obama before serving as the Secretary of Veterans Affairs under Trump until he was finally fired in 2018.

Norm Eisen transitioned seamlessly from his roles in the Obama Administration, including serving as Ambassador to Czechia, to leading lawfare operations against Trump at establishment front organizations such as the Brookings Institution.

Others, like Obama’s two key intelligence officials, John Brennan and James Clapper, may not have held official roles in subsequent administrations, but they were placed in highly influential legacy media outlets—Brennan at NBC and Clapper at CNN—where they could shape public discourse. Not surprisingly, it was these two men who led the infamous intelligence community letter falsely claiming that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian disinformation campaign. Their actions played a pivotal role in undermining Trump’s chances in the 2020 election.

There are many more names, including figures such as Anthony Fauci, who were part of the unelected government before Obama's presidency and remained in their positions afterward.

We could go on, but the point is clear: Permanent Washington is not a faceless “blob,” but a network of interconnected elites.

Trump

Donald Trump's presidency, characterized by its outsider status posed a significant challenge to this established order. His election in 2016 was seen by many as a populist revolt against the entrenched Washington elites. However, the mechanisms of the deep state—or more accurately, the entrenched bureaucracy and long-standing networks—proved resilient and dangerously effective. It didn’t help that many of the individuals mentioned above, along with others, remained in Washington in government or quasi-government roles, actively working to undermine Trump’s presidency.

Trump's second term presents a unique opportunity to challenge the entrenched system and potentially bring about seismic shifts in the political landscape. Whether he will be able to permanently disrupt the continuity of Washington elites or merely cause a temporary shift in power remains uncertain.

The challenge is certainly formidable. Institutional inertia runs deep, and the sophisticated networks of influence, built over decades with figures like Obama at the helm, are firmly entrenched, as are the military and intelligence complexes that operate behind the political scenes. The first step is to hire the right people and on that front Trump 47 seems to be doing a lot better than Trump 45.

There will be no fifth term for Obama—not for a while, anyway. The veil has been lifted, and Republicans are no longer falling for the same tricks. Obama’s political standing also took a significant hit from his vocal support of the disastrous candidacy of Kamala Harris. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t try to mount a comeback. His cordial interaction with Trump at President Carter’s funeral hints at possible plotting.

While our national nightmare may be ending with Biden gone and Obama out of the picture—at least for now—we must remain vigilant to ensure history does not repeat itself.