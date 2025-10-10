Obese Democrat Governor Criticizes Hegseth For Doing Push Ups

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Rotund Democrat Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, made a bizarre decision to criticise someone else for being fit and healthy, and it did not go well for him.

Pritzker, who looks like he hasn’t done any physical exercise for a decade or more, felt it prudent to verbally attack Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for daring to take part in a Guinness book of world records push up event.

Pete Hegseth was busy ignoring his job and doing pushups as part of a show for the Guinness Book of World Records while Illinoisans are being invaded by Trump’s military troops. https://t.co/4OpZHrmj8I — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 8, 2025

Perhaps Pritzker should put down the grab bag of Cheetos and have a good long think about what he just said.

He gave Hegseth had an absolute softball lay up, but it seems the SecWar chose to take the high ground and respond with some restraint.

Governor, you might try a pushup or two…



(In the meantime, our troops will do the job you refuse to do.) https://t.co/cRfftXbwd8 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 8, 2025

Yeah, that could’ve been a LOT more scathing.

Others went there.

Back and forth to the fridge too. Ok that’s a fast walk maybe. 🤔 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕷𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘™️ (@CL4WS_OUT) October 9, 2025

Steve I beg to differ he spends a lot of time standing and reaching out to the buffet table — dandydiamond@yahoo.com (@dandydiamond) October 9, 2025

Pritzker has been calling Trump a Nazi fascist every day while demanding that anyone calling Democrats fascists is dangerous.

He’s also been spreading BlueAnon conspiracy theories about military dictatorship takeovers and election cancellations.

Let’s enjoy more of these…

This is the type of pushup he needs. pic.twitter.com/Frbg7S8UDI — Steve _J (@SteveJacob28883) October 9, 2025

I just broke your record. pic.twitter.com/yUb4MJxItl — God JB Pricker (@GodPricker) October 9, 2025

But the undisputed winner is the person who made this video…

