Obese Democrat Governor Criticizes Hegseth For Doing Push Ups

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Rotund Democrat Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, made a bizarre decision to criticise someone else for being fit and healthy, and it did not go well for him.

Pritzker, who looks like he hasn’t done any physical exercise for a decade or more, felt it prudent to verbally attack Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for daring to take part in a Guinness book of world records push up event.

Perhaps Pritzker should put down the grab bag of Cheetos and have a good long think about what he just said.

He gave Hegseth had an absolute softball lay up, but it seems the SecWar chose to take the high ground and respond with some restraint.

Yeah, that could’ve been a LOT more scathing.

Others went there.

Pritzker has been calling Trump a Nazi fascist every day while demanding that anyone calling Democrats fascists is dangerous.

He’s also been spreading BlueAnon conspiracy theories about military dictatorship takeovers and election cancellations.

Let’s enjoy more of these…

But the undisputed winner is the person who made this video

