'Obvious Mental Disability': FBI Insider Raises Doubts About Man Charged As J6 Pipe-Bomber

An FBI whistleblower has come forward with perspectives that raise concerns that the bureau has charged an innocent person with planting bombs at Democratic and Republican headquarters on Jan 5, 2021, according to Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.

Police charged Brian J. Cole Jr with transporting the bombs planted at DNC and RNC headquarters on the eve of the Jan 6 riots

"The FBI employee disclosing this information to me doesn’t believe the FBI has arrested a person who is capable or motivated, or even interested enough in affairs outside of his own small world, to execute the J6 pipe bomb plot on his own," wrote Massie in a Friday afternoon thread on X, noting that this was Massie's "personal conclusion" about the whistleblower.

Nearly five years after two pipe bombs were found at RNC and DNC headquarters on Jan 6, 2001, the FBI earlier this month arrested Brian J. Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Virginia. He was charged with transporting an explosive device across state lines with the intent to either kill, injure, or intimidate, or to unlawfully damage property. He was also charged with attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials. The arrest came after mounting doubts that the FBI and other authorities were earnestly investigating the crime. Many theorized that, even worse than slow-rolling the probe, the feds were actively covering something up.

🧵 Based on the observations of several neighbors, the suspect does not appear to have the mental acumen to plan, prepare, and execute a complex bombing plot by himself. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 12, 2025

Shielding the FBI insider's identity and employment status, Massie said this was the third set of disclosures about the case he'd received from current and former government employees in the last three weeks. Massie, who's been simultaneously leading the charge for transparency on the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, used the X thread to paraphrase what the FBI insider told him. Key excerpts:

The community where the suspect was arrested is populated with several employees of the FBI, Secret Service, and police. Many of them have observed the suspect on walks over the years. He wanders around his neighborhood several times a day while walking a dog. Other than walking his dog, he doesn’t engage in any other activities outside his home. He does not interact with anyone. He doesn’t wave or acknowledge others or even say hello. He does not even look at other people when he walks by. He appears to live in his own world. He’s never been observed walking around in an angry or agitated state. His demeanor is detached and vacant. He’s always worn headphones when walking around the neighborhood. It’s possible that he’s using headphones to drown out any surrounding noises. He doesn’t appear to be interested in anything or ever get interested in things that are happening around him. His behavior is awkward. It’s obvious he has a mental disability, and likely lives in a permanently vulnerable, intellectual, and emotional state. It’s well known that individuals with mental conditions are susceptible to providing inaccurate and unwarranted "confessions.” Based on the observations of several neighbors, the suspect does not appear to have the mental acumen to plan, prepare, and execute a complex bombing plot by himself.

In what could prove to be a telling observation, the FBI employee told Massie that neighbors were not evacuated when the purported bomber's home was searched. Indeed, neighbors were ordered to stay inside their houses. "If the suspect had in fact been engaged in making bombs and stockpiling bomb materials, the proper safety precautions were not taken," said Massie, summarizing the FBI insider.

This anomaly parallels oddly nonchalant behavior when the bombs were discovered on Jan. 6. Massie has previously said police waited to finish their sandwiches before taking action, after a plain-clothes officer alerted them to the nearby device. They even allowed pedestrians to continue strolling by:

"The guys in the cop cars finished their sandwiches, because it was about lunch time, before they got out to look at this pipe bomb," @RepThomasMassie describes the lack of urgency to investigate one of the pipe bombs on Jan. 6 after Capitol Hill police found it.

After the arrest, major media rushed to push a bogus narrative that Cole was a Trump supporter, but Cole's grandmother, Loretta, told the Daily Mail that Cole "has no party affiliation, never votes," and "don't like either party.” She described her grandson as socially withdrawn, "borderline autistic," with "the mind of a 16-year-old," living in his mother's basement and grieving the death of his pet chihuahua. She also emphasized that Cole has no social media presence and never engages in political discussions online.

The perspectives of the latest FBI whistleblower raise new questions about the case, and reinforce why advocates of transparency are grateful that Massie is doggedly pursuing the facts about this and other important federal cases. Maybe it's no coincidence that President Trump is teaming up with three billionaires to oust Massie from office next year via a Republican primary challenge.