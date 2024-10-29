print-icon
print-icon

October Surprise: NY Times And Media Matters To Drop Hit Piece On Conservative News

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Over the last 48 hours, Tucker Carlson, the Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro, ZeroHedge, and others have received text messages from a NY Times reporter who's about to drop a pre-election screed on 'misinformation' in conjunction with radical left-wing group Media Matters - which exists to deplatform conservative voices.

Tucker Carlson simply told them to fuck off, as one does.

Ben Shapiro, meanwhile, wrote in a Monday post to X, "If you were wondering what the legacy media would plan for its October surprise, wonder no longer: it's here. Today, I received the following text from a reporter at @NYTimes."

"What, precisely, is NYT doing? It's perfectly obvious: using research from Media Matters, a radical Left-wing organization whose sole purpose is destroying conservative media (see below), in order to pressure YouTube to demonetize and penalize any and all conservatives ONE WEEK FROM THE ELECTION," Shapiro continues.

"This isn't about "election misinformation." Obviously. As pretty much everyone knows, I have always acknowledged that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. And if it is "election misinformation" to point out the "rigging" of the voting rules for election 2020, resulting in massive mail-in voting and ballot harvesting, then the NYT might want to talk to...the NYT and CBS News, for starters," Shapiro writes, noting that those outlets essentially said the same thing. 

ZeroHedge, yours truly, also received a nastygram from Newsguard - who Revolver News exposed as a complete joke years ago.

Fox News explains what's going on...

Meanwhile, the author of the hit piece - Nico Grant, has locked his profile on X...

If we haven't done so recently, we'd like to thank all of our premium and professional subscribers for helping combat this cabal.

0
Loading...