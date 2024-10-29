October Surprise: NY Times And Media Matters To Drop Hit Piece On Conservative News

Over the last 48 hours, Tucker Carlson, the Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro, ZeroHedge, and others have received text messages from a NY Times reporter who's about to drop a pre-election screed on 'misinformation' in conjunction with radical left-wing group Media Matters - which exists to deplatform conservative voices.

Tucker Carlson simply told them to fuck off, as one does.

Can’t believe they admitted they “rely on research generated by Media Matters” — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 29, 2024

Ben Shapiro, meanwhile, wrote in a Monday post to X, "If you were wondering what the legacy media would plan for its October surprise, wonder no longer: it's here. Today, I received the following text from a reporter at @NYTimes."

"What, precisely, is NYT doing? It's perfectly obvious: using research from Media Matters, a radical Left-wing organization whose sole purpose is destroying conservative media (see below), in order to pressure YouTube to demonetize and penalize any and all conservatives ONE WEEK FROM THE ELECTION," Shapiro continues.

3/ That's the entire game here. Run an article in America's "most trusted newspaper" that declares pretty much every major conservative a purveyor of "misinformation" on YouTube, thus strong-arming YouTube into taking action against conservatives. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

"This isn't about "election misinformation." Obviously. As pretty much everyone knows, I have always acknowledged that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. And if it is "election misinformation" to point out the "rigging" of the voting rules for election 2020, resulting in massive mail-in voting and ballot harvesting, then the NYT might want to talk to...the NYT and CBS News, for starters," Shapiro writes, noting that those outlets essentially said the same thing.

5/ And, by the way, even if someone *does* think Joe Biden didn’t win the election, that is still protected speech under the First Amendment — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

"We rely on an analysis from one of the least trustworthy and most partisan entities in existence," writes the New York Times propagandist without a hint of shame. https://t.co/CJd30Aiyi1 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 29, 2024

ZeroHedge, yours truly, also received a nastygram from Newsguard - who Revolver News exposed as a complete joke years ago.

It's not just NYT/Media Matters: Newsguard has also been mobilized.



The entire censorship-industrial complex is in full blown meltdown https://t.co/khxyaiR9Vy pic.twitter.com/kaXROnBh7z — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 29, 2024

Fox News explains what's going on...

Fox News with an excellent breakdown of the The New York Times' hit piece to deplatform conservatives:



"There is not a more corrupt, more radical media organization than Media Matters. The New York Times has now outsourced this to this patently dishonest activist organization… pic.twitter.com/VJAH3aQy60 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 29, 2024

Meanwhile, the author of the hit piece - Nico Grant, has locked his profile on X...

Lol



Nico Grant of the NYTimes locked down his X account. So confident in his “reporting!” https://t.co/sis7INKd15 pic.twitter.com/P6HEPCqS1t — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) October 29, 2024

