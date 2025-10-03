'Officially Terminated': FBI Severs All Ties With SPLC, Patel Slams 'Disgraceful Record'

The FBI has cut all ties to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a far-left hate group that the Biden administration and activists have used to go after Christians and conservative websites such as ZeroHedge.

FBI Director Kash Patel, SPLC Union logo

"The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine," FBI Director Kash Patel told the Daily Signal in a Friday statement. "Their so-called hate map has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence."

The SPLC created a so-called "hate map" which put conservatives and Christians together with Ku Klux Klan chapters.

"That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership," Patel added.

The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine. Their so-called “hate map” has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence. That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership.



In… pic.twitter.com/ZZ9yIkmzWj — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 3, 2025

The move comes two days after Patel told Fox News that the FBI had severed ties with the Anti-Defamation League, another organization that's been used to censor, demonetize, and target those on the right.

POSOBIEC: “SPLC IS A FRAUD”



“The SPLC’s hate map is outright fraud… a scam raking in $1B while smearing Ben Carson, Ayaan Hirsi Ali & others.” — @JackPosobiec

“They’re cited as neutral arbiters, but they’re not.” — @BlakesNeff pic.twitter.com/M32p0mcfWb — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 2, 2025

Even the Washington Post questioned their tactics in 2018...

As the Daily Signal notes, the SPLC has inspired leftist violence...

In 2012, a domestic terrorist used the “hate map” to target the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian think tank in Washington, D.C. He planned to kill everyone in the building. A building manager largely foiled the attack, but suffered lifelong injuries in the process. The SPLC condemned the attack, but kept the council on the “hate map” ever since. The man who opened fire at a Republican practice session for the Congressional Baseball Game in 2017, nearly killing then-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, had “liked” the SPLC on Facebook. The SPLC condemned that attack, as well. The SPLC added Turning Point USA to the “hate map” mere months before an assassin with a transgender boyfriend allegedly murdered Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The SPLC condemned the attack, but has not removed Turning Point USA from the “hate map.”

In 2019, the SPLC board of directors appointed Michelle Obama's former chief of staff, Tina Tchen - who tried to pull strings and have the Jussie Smollett case transferred from the Chicago PD to the FBI - to head up an internal investigation into sexual misconduct claims.

As the Washington Examiner's Beckett Adams wrote at the time, the Southern Poverty Law Center is a "scam," which has taken " no care whatsoever for the reputational and personal harm it causes by lumping Christians and anti-extremist activists with actual neo-Nazis."

As it turns out, the SPLC is a cynical money-making scheme, according to a former staffer’s blistering tell-all, published this week in the New Yorker. The center’s chief goal is to bilk naive and wealthy donors who believe it's an earnest effort to combat bigotry. The only thing worse than a snarling partisan activist is a slimy conman who merely pretends to be one. -Washington Examiner

"“Outside of work," recalls Bob Moser of his days working for the organization, "we spent a lot of time drinking and dishing in Montgomery bars and restaurants about … the hyperbolic fund-raising appeals, and the fact that, though the center claimed to be effective in fighting extremism, ‘hate’ always continued to be on the rise, more dangerous than ever, with each year’s report on hate groups. ‘The S.P.L.C.—making hate pay,’ we’d say."

Related: