Oh Canada: Teslas Banned From International Car Show

If you go to the Vancouver International Auto Show, you can see all the new models. However, if you want to see a Tesla, you must go down the road to check out a car without a political litmus test. The organizers are just the latest group to join the mob retaliating against Elon Musk for working with the Trump Administration to remove waste and fraud in government through his DOGE program. What was most striking was the pathetic rationalization of the organization for engaging in political retaliation.

According to the Canadian Auto Dealer, the organizers claimed a common rationalization for political discrimination: security. As we have seen on college campuses for years, where conservative speakers are barred due to security concerns, the Canadians claimed that they could not protect innocent parties if a single Tesla was allowed on the floor. Furthermore, they blamed Tesla, insisting the company was given “multiple opportunities to voluntarily withdraw.”

In other words, we only cancelled Musk when he refused to cancel himself.

Tesla already had a booth set up and had to take it down.

So, the solution to extremists is to give them precisely what they demand.

After all, some on the left are committing political violence and claiming that they were triggered by the mere appearance of Teslas or other symbols. This week, another person wearing a MAGA hit was assaulted. The woman was triggered by the hat on the head of a 72-year-old man so she attacked him.

The Canadians appear willing collaborators in this retaliation. Rather than simply posting proper security, they banished the victim of the political violence. By blaming it on Tesla, they can throw up their hands and say “we tried” but Tesla was unreasonable.

It is the same rationalization heard from those arrested for political violence.

For example, Natasha Cohen, 46, is a New York therapist, was arrested for vandalizing Teslas and explained that she is “living in terror every day.” It is a familiar refrain as the rise in political violence becomes undeniable. On Friday, New York Times Chief White House Correspondent and MSNBC Political Analyst Peter Baker came under fire for admitting that leftist violence is on the rise, but noting that Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric “might excite people to take action.”

Cohen explained that it is all Elon’s fault:

“Every time I see those cars, I see Elon Musk saluting the country as a Nazi…I made a mistake because I’m basically living in terror every day that the country is turning into Nazi Germany. I’m truly terrified, because Elon was unelected and they’re deporting migrants without a trial.”

However, people like Cohen are now safe from being triggered at the Vancouver International Auto Show. The organizers are only banning those who refuse to ban themselves.