Oh Look, It's A Satanic Goat Skull And Pentagram In The Iowa State Capitol

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Residents of Iowa have expressed disbelief after the Governor allowed a Satantic Christmas display featuring a Baphomet skull and blood red pentagram to be placed inside the State Capitol.

Governor Kim Reynolds is under pressure to remove the display, placed there by the Satanic Temple, with Iowa State Representative Brad Sherman leading the charge, labelling it ‘evil’ and ‘disgusting’.

Nothing much to see here, just a Satanic Baphomet horned goat skull in a cape and a blood red pentagram on display in the Iowa State Capitol. Pretty much par for the course in government buildings at Christmas now, right? pic.twitter.com/JovVZTtswW — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 12, 2023

“I am calling for our governor to have this blasphemous display removed immediately based on the grounds that it is unconstitutional and offends God upon whom the State of Iowa depends for blessings,” Sherman wrote in a statement, adding “I am calling for clarifying legislation to be adopted in accordance with our State Constitution that prohibits Satanic displays in our Capitol building and on all state owned property.”

In further mockery of our savior Jesus Christ's birthday--- the Satanic Temple put up THEIR Christmas display at the Iowa State Capital.



The State of Iowa allowed it... because the satanists "followed the rules" pic.twitter.com/8ZUsV3c9U7 — Joe Dan Gorman (@JoeDanMedia) December 6, 2023

“If we want the blessings of God upon our state, we must demonstrate by our laws and actions that we are indeed depending upon Him and that we are opposed to Satan,” Sherman added.

Did Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds allow a satanic alter in the Iowa State Capitol? No… but yes. Kinda… 😂



According to the current policy, controlled by the state legislature, the Capitol allows for any religious display. The satanic temple claims to be a religion and sadly is… pic.twitter.com/8iHVtS9wh3 — UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) December 12, 2023

The Satanic Temple, which claims it doesn’t actually believe there is a real Satan, is putting up such displays all over the country, including this fetching Satanic ‘gender neutral’ Christmas tree:

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch.