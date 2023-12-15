Oh No! Satanic Goat Skull Display In Iowa's State Capitol Destroyed

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Pentagram adorned Baphomet Satanic Christmas display that had been installed in Iowa’s State Capitol building has been destroyed by a Christian military veteran.

Here’s the backstory:

The Republican Sentinel reports that the veteran, named Michael Cassidy, ‘beheaded’ the caped goat thing and threw the skull in a bin:

BREAKING: @RepubSentinel can reveal that Michael Cassidy, a Christian and former military officer, tore down and beheaded the Satan altar in the Iowa Capitol:https://t.co/rIYIdZOzee pic.twitter.com/tZDsmKM5Pm — The Sentinel (@RepubSentinel) December 14, 2023

Cassidy was quoted as stating that he took the action to “awaken Christians to the anti-Christian acts promoted by our government.”

“The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment,” he added.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa issued a statement acknowledging that the display was “destroyed beyond repair,” but adding “We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted. We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means.”

They signed off the statement with “Hail Satan!”

Video was posted of the destroyed display:

Full Statement from Satanic Temple of Iowa pic.twitter.com/CaIvidKr2Y — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) December 14, 2023

What a shocker, people are not keen on Satanic shit being proudly on show in public government buildings.

This is Michael Cassidy. He is a devout Christian and former military officer.



Michael just tore down and beheaded the Satan idol that was erected in the Iowa Capitol.



Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/8j9z31lxop — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 14, 2023

Love to see it. Now throw it out in the trash where it belongs. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 15, 2023

* * *

