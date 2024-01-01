Ohio Governor Who Vetoed Bill Blocking Sex-Changes For Children Took $40K From Pro-Trans Hospitals

What a shock...

Ohio's 'Republican' governor, Mike DeWine, took over $40,000 from hospitals which prescribe puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children, before vetoing a bill that would outlaw puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for children.

DeWine stunned state Republicans on Friday, vetoing House Bill 68, which would also prevent transgender athletes (dudes) from competing in girls' sports.

According to The Federalist Papers;

A review of donations from 2018 to 2023 reveals that the governor received a total of $40,300 from the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association (OCHA), Cincinnati Children’s, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and ProMedica Children’s Hospital. The OCHA donated $10,000 to the Mike DeWine and Jon Husted Transition Fund on Dec. 28, 2018, and another $10,000 on Dec. 7, 2022, according to the report. This transition fund allows candidates to spend donations for “transition activities and inaugural celebrations,” as outlined in Ohio’s campaign finance handbook. Affiliates of OCHA, such as Cincinnati Children’s and ProMedica, also made significant contributions. Cincinnati Children’s donated $300 on Dec. 15, 2022, and ProMedica, another affiliate of OCHA, donated $10,000 in December 2018. Nationwide Children’s, a third affiliate with OCHA, donated $5,000 in December 2018 and another $5,000 in January 2023 to the transition fund.

The Cincinnati Children's and Nationwide Children's hospitals, for example, offer gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, and have no stated age limit guidelines for patients.

Nick Lashutka, president of the OCHA, slammed House Bill 68 during testimony, arguing that it "strips away" the rights of parents and their transgender children.

ProMedica, a member of The Ohio Children's Hospital Association and the largest hospital chain in Ohio also gave DeWine $10,000.



ProMedica seems to offer gender affirming care. pic.twitter.com/eVWWdhJdES — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) December 29, 2023

As The Federalist Papers' Elizabeth Allen notes, it's hard not to link the donations to DeWine's 11th hour veto of HB68.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s statement on the veto was incredible (see clipped video):



“Were Ohio to pass HB68, it would be saying that the state knows better, what is medically best for their child, than the two people who love that child the most: their parents.” pic.twitter.com/00KxU96wSw — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) December 29, 2023

Politics at its finest...