Ohio Sec. Of State Refers 1,084 Cases Of Suspected Fraudulent Voter Registration to DOJ

Via American Greatness,

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he’s found 1,084 alleged cases of noncitizens who appear registered to vote and is referring them to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) after county prosecutors failed to act.

LaRose said his office has also uncovered instances of 167 people who have allegedly voted in a federal election as far back as 2018.

“In these cases, the county prosecutor has decided for whatever reason not to take them up. In some cases they’ve been referred to the attorney general as well, and we’re sending them along to the federal government to see if they want to prosecute these cases,” LaRose said.

LaRose had asked county prosecutors to act on 633 cases of suspected voter fraud last year but prosecutors took up just 12 of them, saying the others lacked evidence to pursue indictments.

The number of election fraud allegations in Ohio are a direct challenge to Democrat claims that noncitizens registering to vote in U.S. elections never happens.

The real amount of illegal voting is vastly greater than this.



Consider that California and New York banned the use of ID for voting! They legalized fraudulent voting. https://t.co/aprvhBu3Bf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025

Secretary LaRose gave credit to a special investigative unit in his office for uncovering the cases, although he noted that, while unusual, there does not appear to be a pattern to them.

LaRose stated:

What we know is that noncitizens registering is exceedingly rare. It’s even more rare for noncitizens to actually cast a ballot, especially now that we’ve got a really good process in place for identifying that at the time of registration and checking for that. But in some cases it has happened. And we’re talking about hundreds of cases, not thousands and thousands of cases.

A press release from LaRose’s office says the Ohio Sec. of State is also referring to the DOJ, 99 individuals who appear to have voted in two states in the same federal election, 16 individuals who appear to have voted twice in Ohio in the same federal election and 14 individuals who appear to have voted in a federal election after the date of their deaths.

Four individuals also are suspected of ballot harvesting and 2 individuals appear to have registered to vote at a residence where they were not entitled to register.

In his letter to the DOJ Criminal Division, LaRose wrote:

I have made numerous criminal referrals throughout my administration, with much of the evidence related to unlawful registration and voting activity. These cases have encountered varying degrees of adjudication from Ohio’s 88 county prosecutors. We now have an executive administration at the White House and the Department of Justice that has expressed an interest in actively reviewing and potentially prosecuting evidence of federal election crimes.

The Secretary’s letter also gives credit to constructive feedback from state and local prosecutors in helping his office improve the quality of evidence referred for investigation.