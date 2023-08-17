OK, Since You Asked: Conservatives Provide Biden With List Of Failures He Asked For

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a speech about the so called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ ironically, Joe Biden challenged anyone to “Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we failed on,” prompting critics to provide entire lists.

“Name me one in all of our history. Not one!” Biden screamed during the speech, which also incidentally came on the second anniversary of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw the deaths of 13 American military personnel in a Kabul.

Biden, on the second anniversary of his botched Afghanistan withdrawal:



"Name me a single objective we've ever set out to accomplish that we've failed on! Name me one!" pic.twitter.com/7v5faTFddv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

It’s not much of a challenge:

13 DEAD AMERICANS IN AFGHANISTAN — Kyle Nish (@Wasatchbay) August 16, 2023

Ok, @JoeBiden, since you asked:



— Schools will open in 2021

— Will spend $7 of every $10 in education funding on “pre-school only”

— Masking only to last 100 days

— Will never mandate vaccines

— Don’t worry about “vaccine passports”

— Will always defer to “the science”

— CDC… https://t.co/ZlTkCI3uw3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 16, 2023

Energy independence. — TheMrTTT (@themrttt) August 16, 2023

I name 2: immigration & inflation — VVT (@VicTentiu) August 16, 2023

HOW ABOUT UNITING THE COUNTRY THATS ONE — Amac (@alanmcmullen11) August 16, 2023

Border — D. R. Duncan (@DannyDu80181406) August 17, 2023

Joe gets really angry when reality enters the chat.



A few fails:



"We're going to shut down the virus!"

"We're going to cure cancer!"

"We're going to help the middle class!"

"We're going to pay off your student debt!"



And who can forget:



"We're going to build back better!" — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 16, 2023

The rest of the speech was full of the usual outright lies about the economy:

BIDEN, as prices are up and real wages are down: "Bidenomics is just another way of saying 'restoring the American dream!'" pic.twitter.com/ah0Cacc5dm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

BIDEN: "No one making less than $400,000/year will pay a single penny more in federal taxes. It's a commitment I've kept so far!"



FACT: Biden has *already* raised the tax burden on Americans making as little as $20,000/year. pic.twitter.com/Fnngp2OfAo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

Biden claims he "cut the federal deficit by $1.7 trillion," then immediately claims he "cut the debt $1.7 trillion."



Neither of those things are true. pic.twitter.com/zsZI2K5AhP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

Biden brags the Bidenflation Scam is "helping families save thousands of dollars in energy bills" — with tax credits for heat pumps and solar panels.



FACT: Americans are paying $2,250 more in increased energy costs since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/uOn54Nl5jg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

Biden says "wages are growing faster than inflation" — but real wages are down 3% since Biden took office pic.twitter.com/8EZiu8IhgH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

Biden brings out the creepy whisper: "Guess what? [Bidenomics is] working." pic.twitter.com/mJrriipQIS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

Elsewhere during the speech when he wasn’t angrily yelling or creepy whispering, Biden tried to entice children to join him for ice cream:

Afterwards he snaked out of a side door to avoid the press again:

Did Biden leave through the side door so he didn't have to walk by reporters? pic.twitter.com/SknxrGLdHV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023

