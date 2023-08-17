OK, Since You Asked: Conservatives Provide Biden With List Of Failures He Asked For
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
During a speech about the so called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ ironically, Joe Biden challenged anyone to “Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we failed on,” prompting critics to provide entire lists.
“Name me one in all of our history. Not one!” Biden screamed during the speech, which also incidentally came on the second anniversary of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw the deaths of 13 American military personnel in a Kabul.
Biden, on the second anniversary of his botched Afghanistan withdrawal:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023
"Name me a single objective we've ever set out to accomplish that we've failed on! Name me one!" pic.twitter.com/7v5faTFddv
It’s not much of a challenge:
13 DEAD AMERICANS IN AFGHANISTAN— Kyle Nish (@Wasatchbay) August 16, 2023
Ok, @JoeBiden, since you asked:— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 16, 2023
— Schools will open in 2021
— Will spend $7 of every $10 in education funding on “pre-school only”
— Masking only to last 100 days
— Will never mandate vaccines
— Don’t worry about “vaccine passports”
— Will always defer to “the science”
— CDC… https://t.co/ZlTkCI3uw3
Energy independence.— TheMrTTT (@themrttt) August 16, 2023
I name 2: immigration & inflation— VVT (@VicTentiu) August 16, 2023
HOW ABOUT UNITING THE COUNTRY THATS ONE— Amac (@alanmcmullen11) August 16, 2023
Border— D. R. Duncan (@DannyDu80181406) August 17, 2023
Joe gets really angry when reality enters the chat.— And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 16, 2023
A few fails:
"We're going to shut down the virus!"
"We're going to cure cancer!"
"We're going to help the middle class!"
"We're going to pay off your student debt!"
And who can forget:
"We're going to build back better!"
The rest of the speech was full of the usual outright lies about the economy:
BIDEN, as prices are up and real wages are down: "Bidenomics is just another way of saying 'restoring the American dream!'" pic.twitter.com/ah0Cacc5dm— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023
BIDEN: "No one making less than $400,000/year will pay a single penny more in federal taxes. It's a commitment I've kept so far!"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023
FACT: Biden has *already* raised the tax burden on Americans making as little as $20,000/year. pic.twitter.com/Fnngp2OfAo
Biden claims he "cut the federal deficit by $1.7 trillion," then immediately claims he "cut the debt $1.7 trillion."— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023
Neither of those things are true. pic.twitter.com/zsZI2K5AhP
Biden brags the Bidenflation Scam is "helping families save thousands of dollars in energy bills" — with tax credits for heat pumps and solar panels.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023
FACT: Americans are paying $2,250 more in increased energy costs since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/uOn54Nl5jg
Biden says "wages are growing faster than inflation" — but real wages are down 3% since Biden took office pic.twitter.com/8EZiu8IhgH— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023
Biden brings out the creepy whisper: "Guess what? [Bidenomics is] working." pic.twitter.com/mJrriipQIS— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023
Elsewhere during the speech when he wasn’t angrily yelling or creepy whispering, Biden tried to entice children to join him for ice cream:
cc @AMBERAlert https://t.co/ly2BaYlQtA— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 16, 2023
Afterwards he snaked out of a side door to avoid the press again:
Did Biden leave through the side door so he didn't have to walk by reporters? pic.twitter.com/SknxrGLdHV— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2023
