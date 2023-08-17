print-icon
OK, Since You Asked: Conservatives Provide Biden With List Of Failures He Asked For

Thursday, Aug 17, 2023 - 02:15 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a speech about the so called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ ironically, Joe Biden challenged anyone to “Name me a single objective we’ve ever set out to accomplish that we failed on,” prompting critics to provide entire lists.

“Name me one in all of our history. Not one!” Biden screamed during the speech, which also incidentally came on the second anniversary of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw the deaths of 13 American military personnel in a Kabul.

It’s not much of a challenge:

The rest of the speech was full of the usual outright lies about the economy:

Elsewhere during the speech when he wasn’t angrily yelling or creepy whispering, Biden tried to entice children to join him for ice cream:

Afterwards he snaked out of a side door to avoid the press again:

*  *  *

