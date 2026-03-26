O'Keefe Catches Skid Row Fraudsters Paying Homeless People To Forge Signatures On Ballots

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Paid activists in Los Angeles, California, have been caught on hidden camera paying homeless people on skid row to forge signatures of registered voters on ballot initiatives.

O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) released part Two of its undercover investigation into the Democrats’ blatant election fraud operation in L.A. on Tuesday.

President Trump shared the report on Truth Social, commenting “terrible!”

California’s Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Steve Hilton commented on X: “They paid homeless people cash and drugs on Skid Row to forge your signature. Your name. Your vote. Stolen by a crackhead with a clipboard — while Gavin Newsom looked the other way.”

Hilton added: “This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s on tape. And not one Democrat is outraged. That’s because THEY DID IT ON PURPOSE.”

Part One showed petitioners offering cash to homeless people and drug addicts for their signatures. The shocking new video shows the activists, armed with printed lists of voter names and addresses, taking the scheme to another level.

“Fraudulent petitioners on Skid Row are now paying the homeless people to forge names, forge addresses and forge signatures of registered voters,” O’Keefe says at the beginning of Part Two.

Rather than registering the Skid Row denizens to vote, activists gave them $2–$3 in cash to commit forgery and election fraud in what OMG called “a coordinated system.”

O’Keefe stated that the operation was observed on nearly every street corner in downtown Los Angeles.

“The scheme appeared to be present in whatever direction we walked,” he noted.

The goal of the operation, according to OMG, is to “ensure the information matches official records so he signature passes verification.”

The workers handed out post-it notes with the names of a single voter written on them to each of the homeless dupes.

“I’m gonna tell you what to write,” a petitioners told one of the undercover journalists. “Your name’s Robert,” he said.

A petitioner told a female OMG journalist that she could move from corner to corner and get paid $3 a pop for signing other peoples’ names to the ballot petitions.

“Oh, so you guys are all working together?” she asked.

“You ask a lot of questions,” the petitioner replied. “You’re scaring me.”

The undercover journalists were taking a risk by asking questions and clandestinely recording among the unpredictable and potentially violent fraudsters.

At one point, during the investigation, one of the Skid Row workers attacked an OMG producer, punching him in the neck.

O’Keefe and colleague Cam Higby tracked down the addresses of some of the registered voters whose names were being used in the scheme.

In one case, the voter had not lived at the residence for nearly a decade, but the current owners were still getting her election mail.

“Doesn’t live here . . . I bought this house nearly 9 years ago. The only reason I know that name is because we still get her mail,” the homeowner told Higby.

“I always feel really weird when I get the voting ballot . . . obviously that’s fraudulent,” he added.

After being shown the undercover footage, other residents appeared shocked that their names were used without their consent.

“I hope you put a stop to this soon," a homeowner told O’Keefe and Higby. “I didn’t know they were using my name and address, for political fraud. Hopefully, the governor and district attorney just put a stop to this,” he added.

Multiple California felony statutes appear to have been violated, “including Elections Code §18613 (signing another person’s name to a petition), Penal Code §470 (forgery), and Elections Code §18601–18602 (paying for petition signatures),” OMG pointed out.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, the other Republican in the gubernatorial race, has meanwhile been investigating a reported discrepancy of 45,000 votes in his county from the November 2025 special election on Proposition 50, the state’s congressional redistricting plan. Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday filed an emergency writ with the court of appeals to stop the ballots from being counted.

“Why in the world would Rob Bonta want that count stopped unless he was afraid of what that count would uncover?" Bianco asked in a video posted on X.

In a sit down interview with O’Keefe, Hilton said it was vital to stop the money flow to California’s election fraud operations.

“We have to freeze all the money going to any organization doing this,” he said. “The other thing is the entire voting system in California is called into question by this. Because you can’t trust any of it.”

“Prosecutions need to happen, the money flow needs to stop because this is all being funded,” he added. “These people are being paid. Where’s the money coming from?”

In Part One, OMG reported that the Weingart Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers services to homeless men and women living in LA’s skid row, appeared to be in on the scam.

The nonprofit has reportedly received millions in taxpayer grants since early 2022, including $112 million in 2022 alone and has over $800 million in net assets. Executives “are paid between $400,000 and $600,000 per year, yet the organization has repeatedly missed federal audit deadlines.”

Several petitioners also told OMG they work for Populus Inc., a political consulting firm.

Hilton told O’Keefe that he has put together a team that will weed out the fraud and prosecute the fraudsters in California if he is elected.