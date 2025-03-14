OMG, Obama Was Also A Nazi...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Well, well, well... look what crawled out of a time capsule.

In a now viral clip, dating from 2011, Barack Obama is pimping his very own “Campaign to Cut Waste,” a quaint little crusade to stop taxpayers from funding crap like a website for forest rangers who apparently moonlight as SoundCloud rappers.

“I’ll put their jams on my iPod,” Obama smirks, “but I’m not paying for their bandwidth.”

Joe Biden, then just Obama’s loyal sidekick, got saddled with the gig, which is probably why nothing ever came of it.

OMG. Obama was a Nazi too. pic.twitter.com/rN6DuombwL — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 14, 2025

Elon Musk himself noted “Obama sounds exactly like DOGE!!”

Indeed, in June 2011 Obama signed Executive Order 13576 aiming to streamline government operations and save billions, including through selling excess federal property.

Does this sound familiar? Obama announces his own 'DOGE' in 2011. Making the government more efficient is a bad thing now though. Got it? pic.twitter.com/oXpPjd8AQc — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 14, 2025

Obama noted at the time “From the day I took office, I said that we would go through the federal budget line by line to cut out waste and make government more efficient. That’s what this executive order is about. We can’t wait for Congress to do this work. We can’t wait for them to get our fiscal house in order and make the investments we need to keep America great.”

Keep America what now?

He continued,”So today, I’m signing an executive order that will cut waste and promote more efficient spending across government agencies. We’re cutting what we don’t need so we can invest in what we do need.”

Obama added, “I asked all of my Cabinet Secretaries to take a hard look at their budgets and report back on wasteful and inefficient spending at their agencies. And what they found was that certain spending—like buying promotional water bottles, paying for unused cell phones, booking unnecessary travel—is unacceptable.”

So exactly what Trump and Musk are doing now then.

“We’re on track to save billions by selling off excess federal property,” Obama further urged, adding “the Vice President and I launched the Campaign to Cut Waste to root out misspent tax dollars across every agency and department… this order is one more step to make sure we’re delivering a government that’s efficient, effective, and accountable to the American people.”

But somehow now its fascist. OK?

Weird how no one called him Hitler. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 14, 2025

All these democrats in 2010-2012 sound like they would be the number one supporters of DOGE — Herb 🏴‍☠️ (@HerbNCheese) March 14, 2025

So the leftist pivot is now ‘this…’Obama did it sensibly, not with a chainsaw.’

He did it with tact and skill and you posed with a chainsaw for a photo op while some people suffered from your decisions. Perception matters and optics matter. I don’t disagree with what you’re working on but consider the execution and methodology in which things were… — Finance for Fine Ants (@Fine_Ants) March 14, 2025

Ahhhh, got ya.

Maybe the fiddlin' foresters were not the most pressing thing to go after?

No one is upset with the idea of DOGE.



They are upset that you are causing mass hysteria all at once. Too many moving pieces and making a lot of mistakes. — Underdog Specialist (@UnderdogSpecial) March 14, 2025

They certainly seem upset with DOGE.

Obama wasn't cutting agencies in half or almost in their entirety. He was computerizing processes, getting rid of paperwork/paper files – nothing like DOGE. — Eric Storm (@starmission) March 14, 2025

PIVOT!

There's nothing wrong with DOGE in principle. What's in question is whether it's being applied correctly — 🚨 Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) March 14, 2025

* * *

