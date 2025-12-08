print-icon
Once Again, London Has The Most Pathetic Christmas Tree On The Planet

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

This weekend, London officially turned on it’s Christmas tree lights… Revealing once again the most tired looking pathetic tree and decorations on the planet.

The London Mayor Sadiq Khan was there, pretending to be impressed by a display into which less effort has gone than than your Dad’s half baked effort in the early 1980’s with 20 year old stuff scraped together from out of the attic.

OK, we get it, it’s a “traditional” spruce from Norway. They’ve been sending one since 1947. But can they not send a better one?

And get some better lights on it?

Of course the replies are closed. We all know why.

Khan also freaked out when he had to sing about Jesus.

Khan then actually had the gall to also post this video of a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Covent Garden, which is PRIVATELY funded, and pass it off as his doing.

They HATE Christmas.

What an embarrassment.

Even non-christian nations have infinitely better displays.

Eventually they won’t even bother.

