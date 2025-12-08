Once Again, London Has The Most Pathetic Christmas Tree On The Planet

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

This weekend, London officially turned on it’s Christmas tree lights… Revealing once again the most tired looking pathetic tree and decorations on the planet.

The London Mayor Sadiq Khan was there, pretending to be impressed by a display into which less effort has gone than than your Dad’s half baked effort in the early 1980’s with 20 year old stuff scraped together from out of the attic.

The Christmas lights switch on and tree in Trafalgar Square, London. I was expecting better than last years diabolical cactus with bland white lighting. I guess expectations were too high. ? @MayorofLondon is a disgrace! We NEED @antmiddleton pic.twitter.com/tgaU97aoFR — Real British Media (@RBMSteve) December 4, 2025

OK, we get it, it’s a “traditional” spruce from Norway. They’ve been sending one since 1947. But can they not send a better one?

Hope you guys over in the UK enjoy the tree this year ? This is the 79th time the City of Oslo sends a Christmas tree to London as a thank-you for the help during the Second World War. pic.twitter.com/XrmiiYvATl — Joakim ????? (@joakial_) December 3, 2025

And get some better lights on it?

Of course the replies are closed. We all know why.

Khan also freaked out when he had to sing about Jesus.

Muslim Mayor of London Sadiq Khan nearly crashes out the moment he realizes he has to sing “Christ is born the newborn King” during a Christmas Carol event in Londonpic.twitter.com/zr6RI1ZbZN — Jason Jones (@jonesville) December 6, 2025

Khan then actually had the gall to also post this video of a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Covent Garden, which is PRIVATELY funded, and pass it off as his doing.

Nowhere compares to London at Christmas ?pic.twitter.com/YuNJI1TWPb — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) November 15, 2025

They HATE Christmas.

Just to confirm, the Mayor of London doesn't pay for the Covent Garden Christmas tree or lights featured in the video & they are arranged & entirely funded by local retailers & the estate landlord.



The tree Sadiq Khan is responsible for erecting & decorating looks like this: https://t.co/DKp1PPUmY4 pic.twitter.com/OeKGThd6v6 — Ike Ijeh (@ikeijeh) November 17, 2025

What an embarrassment.

Prague – that’s how you do it!!! pic.twitter.com/GHQsQnvWDS — Dave (@vuvazela) December 6, 2025

Even non-christian nations have infinitely better displays.

Bangkok, Thailand… Not even a Christian nation ? pic.twitter.com/98gTN4PCW1 — Pongkung (@Pongkung_eiei) December 6, 2025

Eventually they won’t even bother.

Listen to the sad clapping in London. Is it not obvious to you that the UK Christmas tree was intentionally barely lit or decorated? Remember the lavish tree decorations of the recent past? This is deliberate. Slow but deliberate. https://t.co/JDqGFwU658 — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) December 7, 2025

Memo. It is all coordinated. This, the sad London Christmas tree, the attacks on Christmas markets, the no Christmas lights in South Station Boston…all of it. https://t.co/FGKNASjRaY — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) December 7, 2025

The turning on of the Christmas tree lights in London, UK compared with Warsaw, Poland.



Do not tell me that London Mayor Sadiq Khan cares about the city or about Christmas… pic.twitter.com/OIRQ58AQoI — ??? (@AntSpeaks) December 5, 2025

2025 Christmas tree comparison:

1) Sadiq Kahn's London tree

2) Wrowclaw's tree (Poland)



Which way western man? pic.twitter.com/by25KYhT0V — Samson (@SH_lotuseater) December 6, 2025

Dear Londoners,



I present London’s new £149.99 C’mas Tree.



Merry Christmas



From – Your Mayor



Sadiq Kahn



Ps. I hate you all pic.twitter.com/hrInyhvQz0 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 5, 2025

??New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree vs London’s Trafalgar Square tree. ?? pic.twitter.com/3369DrhjNp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 5, 2025

Wait for it… Christmas tree in Islamic London…pic.twitter.com/kY58a9pxxf — Pippa B ????????? ? ?? ?? (@pippaisright) December 6, 2025

Not a fan of Sadiq but I have to fact check: the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree is an annual gift from Norway to London as a token of gratitude for Britain's support during World War II. That's why it just looks like a pine tree with lights on it, it doesn't look super elaborate… pic.twitter.com/LliUz2J4tn — xpfmnbvc????????? (@gdlhagg) December 6, 2025

love every year when people point out that the london christmas tree looks terrible and then get quote tweeted like 'wow op clearly does not know that we have had terrible tree for 80 years on purpose and in fact it is culturally vital that our trees remain very bad forever' — Adnan (@aouadnan) December 7, 2025

