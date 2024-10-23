Open Border Backlash As NYC 'Deports' Thousands Of Migrants To Texas, Illinois, And Florida

After Texas bussed over 45,000 migrants to New York City amid an influx of more than 200,000, the Big Apple is sending some of them back.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, NYC has issued over 47,000 one-way tickets - 4,500 of them to Texas - through a voluntary program that transfers asylum seekers out of the city.

The ticketing program has helped slash the number of asylum seekers reliant on the city, as have application assistance for work authorization and a policy limiting shelter stays, Adams said earlier this month. The top destinations for migrants asking to leave the Big Apple also include Illinois, Florida and Colorado, as well as other parts of New York. Most travel on planes.

According to city official Fabien Levy, "These are not chartered buses," but are instead "individual tickets we are purchasing after sitting down with migrants and hearing what they want to do."

Since April 2022, Texas has bused around 120,000 migrants to cities around the country, according to a statement from Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

• Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

• Over 45,900 migrants to New York City since August 2022

• Over 36,900 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

• Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

• Over 19,200 migrants to Denver since May 2023

• Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 2023

"Our latest battle has been against Tren de Aragua. They’re notorious for brutal violence, kidnapping, extortion, and bribery," said Abbott, adding "Texas law enforcement has already begun making arrests of known and suspected Tren de Aragua members. Together, we will secure our border, defend our communities, and keep Texas safe."