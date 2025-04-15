OpenAI Building "X-Like" Social Network After Grok "Made Everyone Jealous"

With OpenAI continues to battle lawsuits from news outlets and authors over materials used to train ChatGPT, the company has decided to build its own X-like social network so, we presume, they can scrape the opinions of their own users to train their models - something Elon Musk's Grok has been doing with posts on the X platform.

According to The Verge, the project is still in early stages - but the company does reportedly have a prototype focused on ChatGPT's image generation that has a social feed. It's unknown whether the plan is to release the social network as a separate app vs. integrating it into ChatGPT - which was the most downloaded app worldwide last month. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been asking for feedback from outsiders.

The plan would put OpenAI in direct competition with both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg;

Launching a social network in or around ChatGPT would likely increase Altman’s already-bitter rivalry with Elon Musk. In February, after Musk made an unsolicited offer to purchase OpenAI for $97.4 billion, Altman responded: “no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.” Entering the social media market also puts OpenAI on more of a collision course with Meta, which we’re told is planning to add a social feed to its coming standalone app for its AI assistant. When reports of Meta building a rival to the ChatGPT app first surfaced a couple of months ago, Altman shot back on X again by saying, “ok fine maybe we’ll do a social app.” -The Verge

One idea behind the OpenAI plan would be to use AI to help people better share content.

"The Grok integration with X has made everyone jealous," said an anonymous employee of another big AI lab. "Especially how people create viral tweets by getting it to say something stupid."