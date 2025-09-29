Oregon Governor Says There's No Insurrection, Tells Trump To "Stand Down"

Antifa mob actions in Portland and Seattle have been a constant feature of the Pacific Northwest for years, ever since Democrat political leaders supported their operations during the BLM riots. Leftist riots, firebombings and assaults have been normalized in Democrat controlled regions, enabling activist groups to harass their opponents with impunity. They understand that within certain metros, the law does not apply to them.

NGOs also work to support these intimidation tactics by arranging legal representation and bail for those activists that do get arrested. The revolving door continues, charges are often dropped and officials refuse to prosecute.

Democrats in Portland claim that the violence has subsided and that videos of Antifa operations circulating online are from the BLM era. Andy Ngo, a journalist who has been carefully tracking Portland Antifa ever since he was almost killed by them in 2019, disagrees.

Andy Ngo has exposed numerous far-left actions in Portland over the years, including actions against ICE as they attempt to enforce Trump's deportation policies for illegal immigrants. He has received numerous death threats for this reporting.

Trantifa are urging people to kill me to silence my reporting on Portland.



“Portland is peaceful.”

“Just administer the lead pill doctor.” pic.twitter.com/rOC5IYfY7P — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2025

Leftists groups have been forming regularly outside the Portland ICE facility, threatening officers and attempting to impede vehicles. There have been similar attempts to violently thwart ICE in Seattle, Chicago, LA and New Jersey, to name a few. According to Oregon's lesbian Governor Tina Kotek, however, there is no threat. Nothing to see here, folks, move along.

Kotek told reporters Saturday afternoon that she awoke Saturday morning to President Donald's Trump's announcement on social media that he will send "all necessary Troops" into Portland in order to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities from "domestic terrorists."

Kotek said she was attempting to understand Trump's rationale, saying his view of Portland was based on "information that is not accurate today," and though the city does have protests, they have remained peaceful, not like the ones in 2020. Trump also claimed that there were elements of "insurrection," which Kotek denied.

Oregon Democrats spread disinformation about protests and mob activities, asserting that there is no Antifa presence and that ICE facilities are safe. Some have posted clips from these locations during the day after activists have gone home. Antifa surrounds the facilities primarily at night.

Taken just a few minutes ago outside the ICE facility in Portland that Trump claims is under siege. My message to Donald Trump is this: we don’t need you here. Stay the hell out of our city. pic.twitter.com/XV3NCir20G — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) September 27, 2025

Here is the scene in front of the ICE facility in Portland this week:

Portland (Sept. 27) — No games. Federal agents move in force to make an arrest as the far-left rioting begins following the President’s announcement of a surge of resources to the state to protect federal property. Video by @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/dxxLE2Lg0k — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2025

Portland (Sept. 28) — A black man was beaten to the ground by rioters outside the ICE facility. pic.twitter.com/JcWlPWJXHA — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 29, 2025

Meanwhile, rapper Ice Cube's crew bus for his tour was just firebombed in Portland. Did low IQ Antifa think it was a federal ICE vehicle?

NEW: Ice Cube’s tour bus was firebombed in Portland while he was in town for a performance at the Moda Center.



The fire is currently under investigation, and officials are reviewing security footage from nearby cameras to gather evidence.



Please don’t tell me some leftist… pic.twitter.com/ahfZA9B4et — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 27, 2025

Reports suggest that Antifa organizations in Portland are now scrubbing their online presence and they may very well disappear before Trump deploys the National Guard to the area. Trump has stated that troops would be sent specifically to protect ICE agents in their deportation efforts.

If local officials refuse to prosecute dangerous activists, or if they are actually giving aid to violent leftists within their own cities, this gives Trump a perfect rationale to deploy troops. The best way for Portland to avoid such an outcome would be to enforce their own laws and arrest protesters that cross the line into insurgency.