Oregon Sees Disturbing Spike In Gender Transition Therapy For Children

If you're curious to see what the US would look like under an entrenched progressive regime, deep blue states like Oregon offer special insight. Four years of woke Democrats running the show under the Biden Administration was bad enough - Pride flags draped across the White House and naked transgenders dancing across the lawn was an embarrassing moment for the nation.

However, for people living on the West Coast, the agenda continues unabated.

The children of blue states are still on the menu, and Oregon is surpassing them all with an acceleration of gender-based indoctrination. According to a recent study published in Oxford Academic's Research Connections, children in Oregon are up to three times more likely to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria compared to the national average.

The study maintains that the rate of gender treatments in Oregon remains "rare", but when the numbers are compared to most states across the country a disturbing trend becomes visible. Using insurance data as a baseline, the authors note that between 2016 and 2023, roughly 1 in 240 girls and 1 in 630 boys in Oregon received cross-sex hormones by age 17. These rates are about 3x the national average for girls and 2x for boys (even higher - 4x to 5x - at ages 14 -15).

Oregon is the only U.S. state to formally adopt WPATH standards of care. This expands Medicaid coverage for hormones and surgeries, in many cases with no age minimums. The state also passed shield laws, which allow 15-year-olds to consent without parental notification.

The study's authors argue this creates demand for gender based treatments rather than merely responding to a legitimate need for them. In other words, the trans trend in Oregon is artificially created through false diagnosis.

Add to this Oregon's gender fluid indoctrination programs which have invaded all levels of the state's public school system, and you get an ideological factory churning out brainwashed children who are then automatically diagnosed with gender dysphoria and "transitioned" before they have a chance to recognize what is happening to them.

The trans trend in Oregon is an extension of the woke takeover of American popular culture and politics starting in 2011-2012. From 2011 to 2022 in the US, there was a 100% increase in minors identifying as "trans" and a 285% increase in adults identifying as trans. In Europe the increase was even more expansive. In the UK, for example, the rate of trans identification jumped 50-fold.

This explosion in gender dysphoria coincided with an avalanche of gender fluid and LGBT propaganda which was not effectively exposed until recently. Today the wider public is aware of the trans agenda, but the fight to expose the targeting of children has been arduous.

Until a few years ago, Democrats outright denied that children were being given hormone blockers and gender-bending surgeries despite all the evidence to the contrary. The gas lighting was unprecedented. Blue states remain strongholds of woke cultism, and any children living in places like Oregon will still be preyed upon.

The latest studies confirm what many conservatives have suspected all along; that the sudden surge in trans identifying people is being driven by ideological pressure - An invasion of woke politics into the medical industry within blue states.