Oregon's Far-Left Governor Threatens Lawfare Against ICE Agents

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek (D) has put her state - one of the most progressive in the United States - on a collision course with the Trump administration, threatening to investigate Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel and, if necessary, bring state criminal charges against ICE agents for enforcing federal immigration laws.

In a video statement shared to Instagram this week, Kotek accused federal agents of using excessive force and “reckless” tactics that she claimed endanger bystanders and local police. The Oregon governor vowed to monitor ICE operations and treat federal officers the same as any private citizen who violates state law.

“I believe as you do, in the rule of law and keeping our community safe,” Kotek said. “We also believe in being a welcoming place, where our immigrant and refugee community help our state thrive. The ongoing violent actions of the federal Department of Homeland Security are unacceptable - going after Oregonians, and stoking fear in the name of ‘immigration enforcement.'”

“If a federal officer breaks Oregon law,” she said, “they will be held accountable—just like anyone else,” she added.

Kotek’s opposition to federal authorities bringing law and order to Oregon is nothing new.

During the 2020 Portland unrest, Oregon governor criticized federal agents deployed to protect the federal courthouse, arguing that their presence inflamed rather than calmed the situation and that local authorities should have primary control over street-level order.

For those who view secure borders and consistent enforcement of immigration law as essential to national sovereignty and public order, Kotek’s posture looks like another instance of a progressive state placing ideological commitments above constitutional obligations. The Oregon governor defenders will no doubt frame it as a courageous stand for civil rights and community safety.

Either way, Oregon has now openly declared its willingness to treat federal immigration agents as potential state criminals. If the Kotek administration acts on that threat, the resulting clash will force a federal court—and perhaps the Supreme Court—to remind the states, once again, where the ultimate authority over America’s borders resides.

Kotek is hardly alone among Democratic governors in issuing such threats. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) has gone further, openly suggesting that Trump-administration officials could eventually face prosecution in his state.

“The tables will turn one day,” Pritzker told FOX 32 Chicago last month.

These people should recognize that maybe they’re not gonna get prosecuted today, although we’re looking at doing that, but they may get prosecuted after the Trump administration because the statute of limitations would not have run out.

Pritzker also said he had held discussions with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul (D) and other attorneys regarding a potential criminal investigation into DHS officials and ICE agents.

"We’re talking to the state’s attorneys and Attorney General to see how they can go at this because what we want to make sure is that they follow the law,” Pritzker said.