Organized Insanity: Why ICE Shootings Are Usually Justified

It has been noted by many deportation advocates that the enforcement of basic immigration laws has always been a responsibility of government. It's not a new, unique, bizarre or despotic policy - It's simply common sense. However, in the past decade, the common sense enforcement of the law is being treated like a humanitarian crisis akin to slavery, ethnic cleansing and genocide. Why?

It's not because the general public sees it that way. The citizenry did not suddenly change their views on mass immigration overnight. Most Americans are not particularly enthusiastic about "multiculturalism" or ethnic replacement and they never have been. The big change was the focus of the progressive spin machine.

The multiculturalists turned up the heat on their propaganda from moderate to full-blown "we are the world" cult insanity, and they did this in the span of a few years. In other words, the pro-mass immigration movement is not a real movement; it's astroturf largely created by an army of non-profit organizations with wealthy globalist backers.

Without these NGOs, "anti-ICE" protests and disruption groups would not exist. These people get compensated for the things they do. That's how they're able to spend most of their day tracking ICE agents without losing their jobs - because provocation is their job.

You may have heard of the recent ICE related shooting in Maine this past week, in which a confrontation between agents and an illegal migrant from Columbia led to a deadly outcome. Maine activists took to the streets to protest the fatal shooting of the illegal by an ICE officer in Biddeford. What they don't mention is that 26-year-old Joan Guerrero reportedly attempted to run the agent over with his van and that's why he was shot.

DHS almost put a hold on traffic stops by ICE in response to the event, but Trump immediately brought the hammer down on that decision and traffic stops will continue unabated. Any capitulation, any sign of weakness in the face of left-wing disruption, only emboldens them further.

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There is no training that can be conducted that will make ICE agents safer from migrants and leftists trying to kill them. Deadly force is the only response that makes a difference.

The establishment media has tried desperately to make Guerrero into a martyr, much like they did with Renee Good and Alex Pretti, but with little success. The reason should be obvious and predictable: Americans are fed up with far-left activism and illegal immigration, and they're tired of the disinformation surrounding these incidents.

Almost no one talks about Renee Good or Alex Pretti because the narratives around their deaths were debunked. When video footage was released showing Good attempting to run over an ICE agent and Pretti (armed with a pistol) attacking an ICE agent in the middle of an arrest, the outrage fizzled and the public realized they were being played.

🚨 UPDATE: ICE has just announced that IN ONE OPERATION across one day, 238 illegal aliens have been arrested — a new record for the Rio Grande Valley



The illegals' crimes included s*xual battery, attempted kidnapping and more



KEEP PUSHING, ICE! Vehicle stops are back on! The… pic.twitter.com/ysPnrah0mW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2026

At bottom, the NGO's want these shootings. They want the chaos and they want to sacrifice low-IQ activists to create martyrdom scenarios. Watch these groups in their post-killing demonstrations; they look almost happy or giddy. They believe that with each tragic sacrifice they are getting closer to a popular consensus against deportations.

Evidence suggests they are mistaken.

The majority of Americans in polling still widely support deportations and strict controls on the southern border. What the NGOs didn't take into consideration was the factor of fatigue. The American populace is tired. The public is growing increasingly acclimated to the idea that when activists and illegal migrants engage in violent encounters with ICE, those people are likely to be killed in the process.

It seems like common sense, but the past decade of propaganda has conditioned many Americans to the idea that immigration enforcement is supposed to be soft and unseen. This is naive. The truth is, most incidents would not have occurred if it weren't for leftist disruption teams, and the public is starting to figure this out. They are also starting to figure out that much of the hysteria around deportations has been conjured from thin air by left-wing news outlets.

The goal is organized insanity - An engineered atmosphere of chaos. It is the attempt to overwhelm the brains of the citizenry and train them to associate all immigration enforcement with constant tension and random violence. They hope that the public will eventually beg for it all to stop, even if it means keeping borders open.

But, as noted, there's another potential outcome; the public stops caring completely. When activists and migrants engage in organized insanity and get killed, no one flinches. That's what is happening today. Ultimately, the solution to ICE related deaths is simple: Just don't interfere with or attack ICE agents.