From coast to coast, radical prosecutors and progressive politicians have been pushing illogical criminal justice policies that not only have backfired but transformed many once-safe Democrat-controlled cities into crime-ridden hellholes.

Go down the list of cities. Whether it's New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, DC, Chicago, or San Francisco, and the list goes on and on - these metros are plagued with violent crime, out-of-control youth, carjackings, murders, drug crises, the homelessness crisis, theft waves, and unvetted migrants.

The latest sign some of the bluest American cities continue their transformation into 'war zone'-like conditions while progressive lawmakers ignore law and order is an illegal "teen takeover" event in Democratic-controlled Memphis, Tennessee.

On Saturday evening, Memphis police initially reported 16 people were shot during a block party in the 2400 block of Carnes Avenue in the Orange Mound neighborhood. It was later reported that five victims had gunshot wounds - two males were pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

X video shows the moment when a Chevrolet Corvette was burning out in the middle of the street. Gunfire erupted, and everyone ducked for cover.

🇺🇸🚨 Sixteen people just got shot at a "teen takeover" in Memphis! pic.twitter.com/YOxh8uwCQE — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 21, 2024

"Our cities turn into war zones every night and weekend, but the media refuses to even talk about it," X user End Wokeness said.

X user SaltyGoat said, "I'm willing to bet if there was a red MAGA hat anywhere in the crowd, it'd be all over the news."

The explosion of illegal teen takeover events nationwide is happening at a time when the youth is not respecting the law - thank Democrats for this phenomenon.

According to Bloomberg data, there has been a surge in "teen takeover" news stories in corporate media since the start of 2023.

Last night, Elon Musk said on X, "My politics are (I think) fairly moderate anyway."

He told X users he just wants safer cities and secured borders, among other common-sense points that Democrats are failing to deliver.

My politics are (I think) fairly moderate anyway.



- Safe cities

- Secure borders

- Neutral judiciary

- Sensible spending

- Pro environment — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2024

Most Americans agree that safer cities and secured borders are critical to the nation. However, Democrats are oddly failing on this - and one has to wonder if there's a secret agenda at play.