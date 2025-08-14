Oversight Chair: Bill Clinton Is "Prime Suspect" In Epstein Investigation

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has named Bill Clinton as the number one suspect in the committee’s ongoing investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

Appearing on Newsmax, Comer urged that he will seek explanations for why Clinton visited the infamous Little St James island and flew on Epstein’s jet so frequently.

Host Rob Finnerty remarked “The American people want to know what happened on Epstein Island. I’m not going to drop this topic,” adding “You’ve subpoenaed Bill Clinton. He’s going to fight you tooth and nail with the best lawyers in the country, in some cases. Do you think Bill Clinton ever actually testifies? I think his date is—what—October 12th?

“Yes. I think we have a very good chance at this. I’ve never lost a subpoena battle,” Comer responded.

“I’ve been chairman of that committee for a year and a half. This is the most challenging subpoena I’ve ever issued,” he added.

“But what makes this subpoena different is that the Democrats voted with Republicans. This is a bipartisan, congressionally approved subpoena, and I think that will hold a lot of weight in court,” Comer contiuned.

“You’re absolutely right—he’s going to have the best lawyers in America fighting us tooth and toenail on this,” Comer emphasised.

“But the fact that this was voted on by Republicans and Democrats—because we’re hearing from our constituents—means everybody in America wants to know what went on at Epstein Island,” he further urged.

“We’ve all heard reports that Bill Clinton was a frequent visitor there. He’s a prime suspect to be deposed by the House Oversight,” Comer concluded, adding “Hopefully, we’ll win that court battle with that subpoena and see President Clinton in October.”

Last week, Comer announced that the Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas to a whole host of deep staters.

The post continues…

Former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland: October 2

Former FBI Director James Comey: October 7

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: August 18

Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch: September 9

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder: September 30

Will anything come of this? People are tired of talking and want to see action.

Subpoenas, investigations, hearings are all political theater.



I want to see arrests — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) August 5, 2025

Bro, just skip the theatrics and release the damn Epstein files. — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) August 5, 2025

You'd better hold them in contempt and have them arrested if they don't show. You've done this how many times. Everyone is tired of the dog and pony show you put on. — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) August 5, 2025

Hold them in contempt of court and arrested if they don't appear.



We want serious accountability.



No more charades.



You will completely lose your base if we don't see real action.



Thank you. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) August 5, 2025

