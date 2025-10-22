Oxford Union President-Elect Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk Shooting Ousted

Authored by Rachel Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The president-elect of the Oxford Union has been voted out of the role following comments he made celebrating the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

The Oxford union library, Oxford, UK, on June 2, 2021. IR Stone, Shutterstock

In a leaked message in a WhatsApp chat, 20-year-old George Abaraonye wrote, “Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s (expletive) go,” while a story he shared on his Instagram account read, “Charlie Kirk got shot loool.”

Members of the influential student union voted in person on Saturday in a motion of no confidence in the incoming president, who will not be allowed to take up the highly prestigious position.

The Oxford Union posted on X on Tuesday morning, “The Motion of No Confidence against Mr. Abaraonye has met the required two-thirds threshold and has therefore passed.”

A total of 1,228 members voted for the motion, while 501 members voted against it. The union shared a letter stating that in accordance with its rules, Abaraonye is now “deemed to have resigned.”

Racism Claim Following Criticism

In May, Abaraonye participated in an Oxford Union debate with Kirk, who founded conservative youth organization Turning Point USA. Kirk thanked the student after the exchange, which touched on a range of subjects from “toxic masculinity” to the causes of suicide among men.

Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University event four months later, on Sept. 10, with authorities calling it a political assassination. A 22-year-old man, Tyler Robinson, is charged with his murder.

Abaraonye, who was elected president of the union in June, claimed he was a victim of harassment, racism, and the “far right” after he received widespread criticism for his comments following Kirk’s death.

On an Oct. 14 episode of the podcast “What’s Left,” Abaraonye said his statements and actions had been misrepresented in the media, but acknowledged the Instagram post and group chat comment were genuine.

The student said he had “reacted instantly” when he sent the messages and claimed not to have seen the widely circulated footage of the shooting at the time. He said that while he apologized for the offence caused, he had made the comments because of the “political climate,” which he said was stoked by Kirk.

The third-year student deleted the WhatsApp message after learning of Kirk’s death, and admitted he “acted poorly” in sending it.

Supporters of Charlie Kirk rally outside the School District Welcome Center as a school board meeting takes place in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Oct. 15, 2025. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

‘Last Bastion of Free Speech’

Following the president-elect’s comments, a number of wealthy donors indicated they would withdraw their support of Oxford Union, which describes itself as “the last bastion of free speech,” while some invited speakers said they would decline to debate there.

Venture capitalist Josh Wolfe publicly withdrew from an expected speaking engagement at the union, citing Abaraonye’s comments. Others have withdrawn or declined to participate in events there on similar grounds.

An open letter from former presidents and other leaders of the Oxford Union urged Abaraonye to resign.

“We do not question your right to speak your mind about Charlie Kirk’s murder,” the letter said. “However, your public reaction to a fatal shooting displayed a callousness inconsistent with the Union President’s duty to safeguard free and open debate, rendering it untenable for you to accede to the Office of President.”

The letter also questioned Abaraonye’s unwillingness to offer “an explicit and unqualified apology for your celebration of Mr. Kirk’s murder.”

In an Instagram post that is no longer public, Abaraonye said he had submitted a motion of confidence in himself in an attempt to reclaim “true accountability and (reaffirm) that the Oxford Union must remain a place where students can make mistakes, apologize sincerely, and learn from them.”

The voting process was marred by accusations of intimidation against the returning officer, who Oxford Union said in a statement was subjected to “obstruction, intimidation, and unwarranted hostility by a number of representatives.”

The Radcliffe Camera (L) and All Souls College, Oxford University. Shutterstock

Prestigious Position

The position of president of the Oxford Union—with Oxford University being an ancient seat of learning that dates back to the 11th century—is highly coveted. The privately funded union is independent of Oxford University’s student union, but in practice, almost all of its members are drawn from the student body and alumni.

The Oxford Union was founded in 1823, and holding a prominent role within it can be a ticket into positions of power and influence in the UK and around the world.

The Oxford Union has counted among its officers numerous future leaders, including British Conservative Prime Ministers Edward Heath, Harold Macmillan, and Boris Johnson, and former UK Labour Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair.

Its celebrated debating society has hosted countless famous speakers over the years, including Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, and Nobel prize winners and scientists such as Albert Einstein.

Abaraonye posted a statement on his Instagram account on Tuesday to deny that he or his supporters had engaged in any intimidatory tactics and said that the poll was “compromised.”

The statement added, “George Abaraonye is and remains the President-Elect per the Oxford Union rules.”

Oxford University’s student newspaper, Cherwell, said it “understands” that Abaraonve has submitted a complaint about the outcome of the ballot.