In Panic Mode, Germany's CDU Retreats From Far-Left Judge Who Backs AfD Ban, Mandatory Vaccinations, & Late-Term Abortions

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has long been known to sell out every last so-called value the party is supposed to represent, but it appears that backing controversial far-left candidate Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf is now a bridge too far.

The CDU/CSU has now decided that a special session on the election of Brosius-Gersdorf should now be removed from the Bundestag agenda. The reason? Civil war in the CDU/CSU is causing serious chaos in the party over her candidacy.

However, the party is stating that the reason is not her stance on abortion, which she backs until the last moment of pregnancy, but instead allegations of plagiarism.

During an ongoing meeting, sources within parliament revealed that the parliamentary group executive and Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) informed the SPD that plagiarism allegations against the candidate compromised her professional expertise. This was allegedly problematic because her expertise was the primary justification for her election as a constitutional judge, a role that demands individuals be beyond reproach.

However, the real reason might have to do with Merz’s historic answer in the Bundestag less than 48 hours ago. Responding to a question from AfD MP Beatrix von Storch, he said he has no moral qualms about backing a candidate that supports abortion up until a minute before birth.

“Can you reconcile it with your conscience to vote for Mrs. Brosius Gersdorff, for whom the dignity of a human being does not apply if he is not yet born? Mrs. Brosius Gersdorff has said that a child that is 9 months old — 2 minutes before birth — has no human dignity. Can you reconcile it with your conscience to vote for this woman, knowing that presumably this lady will shortly be voting on the abolition of Article 218 (of the criminal code)?” asked von Storch in parliament.

“The scope and extent of Article 1, sentence 1 of our Basic Law, Mrs. von Storch, is something I would like to discuss with you on another occasion. But my very simple answer to your question is: yes,” replied Merz.

His answer was like a stick of dynamite being thrown into his parliamentary group. The CDU has historically been opposed to abortion due to its Christian roots. Not only did the AfD go on the attack following Merz’s answer, but CDU MPs came out against Merz, which has shaken the party’s foundations.

“Friedrich Merz offered me yesterday to discuss Article 1 of the Basic Law with him: “The dignity of man is inviolable.” I gladly accept this offer, Mr. Merz. I will therefore gladly await your proposed date. Deporting rejected asylum seekers and warning against Islamization does not violate human dignity. Frauke Brosius Gersdorff, on the other hand, wants to suspend Article 1 of the Basic Law for an entire category of people, namely all unborn humans. If someone like that becomes a constitutional judge, it threatens the core of the value system of the Basic Law, and you bear the responsibility for that.”

According to former Karlsruhe court judge Peter M. Huber, Brosius-Gersdorf’s election could damage the institution’s reputation.

“Such a polarizing personnel proposal poses a risk to the court’s reputation,” Huber told Focus magazine. “The positions that Ms. Brosius-Gersdorf has raised and are hotly debated do not command majority support, either in society or among constitutional lawyers.”

“Karlsruhe has always stood for balance and reliability – including in the selection of constitutional judges,” he said. Unlike in the United States, judicial appointments in Germany “have never been so personalized, so that the Federal Constitutional Court is generally perceived as a single entity.” He said that the debate around the candidate could radically transform Germany’s views on the courts.

The influential editor of NIUS and the former top editor of Bild newspaper, Juilan Riechelt, predicted on X that Merz’s answer would have historic implications for the CDU.

“Prognosis: This thoughtless, unequivocally revealing answer is a turning point in the history of the CDU. No CDU member should ever answer such a question so decisively with ‘Yes!’ Merz could have talked his way out, he could have said he understood or interpreted the left-wing activist Brosius-Gersdorf differently. But he goes All-In AGAINST the core brand of his party,” he wrote.

As Remix News previously reported, the election of Brosius-Gersdorf represents a serious threat to democracy in Germany, as the activist lawyer has called for a ban on the AfD.

