Pardon Me? Michael Avenatti Flips, Willing To Testify On Trump's Behalf

Imprisoned former CNN demigod Michael Avenatti has come out in support of Donald Trump, telling the NY Post that he's willing to testify on Trump's behalf after being in contact with Trump's legal defense team about his willingness to testify against his former client, Stormy Daniels.

"The defense has contacted me," Avenatti told the Post in a phone call from Terminal Island, a minimum-security federal prison in Los Angeles where he's serving a 19-year sentence for extortion, tax evasion, fraud, embezzlement and other federal crimes.

"I’d be more than happy to testify, I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of year," Avenatti continued.

A person close to the former president confirmed the ongoing discussions. While Avenatti made his name as one of Trump’s most ferocious critics — and even publicly called for Trump’s indictment in 2018 — the defense attorney sang a different tune from the clink. “There’s no question [the trial] is politically motivated because they’re concerned that he may be reelected,” Avenatti said. “If the defendant was anyone other than Donald Trump, this case would not have been brought at this time, and for the government to attempt to bring this case and convict him in an effort to prevent tens of millions of people from voting for him, I think it’s just flat out wrong, and atrocious. “I’m really bothered by the fact that Trump, in my view, has been targeted. Four cases is just over the top and I think there’s a significant chance that this is going to all backfire and is going to propel him to the White House,” he added. -NY Post

According to Avenatti, "Depending on what happens, this could constitute pouring jet fuel on his campaign."

Avenatti captured national attention in 2018 while representing Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, and was paid $130,000 by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 in order to allegedly buy her silence.

In November 2018, however, Avenatti's world began imploding after he was booked on charges of domestic violence. Less than 18 months later he was convicted of trying to extort Nike for up to $25 million. And in 2022, he was found guilty of pilfering $300,000 in book advance money from Daniels - and pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax charges in the same month.